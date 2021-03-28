Sabres Notebook: Linus Ullmark almost snared a win in first game back

Eric Staal eager to put time with Sabres behind him after trade "There were so many hurdles. There were so many things that just didn't line up the way we had in mind," said Staal, who was traded to the Canadiens on Friday for two draft picks.

"He made a ton of good saves. He was very calm back there. He played great," winger Kyle Okposo said after Sunday's game, which was lost on Craig Smith's goal with 3:50 to play. "He's the type of goalie that can give you a chance to win every night. It was good to see him back."

Ullmark was steady the entire game, moving well in the crease and swallowing pucks with his glove to prevent rebounds.

"Awkward in the beginning, but saw the puck well in the beginning, too," Ullmark said. "Guys were helping to push their guys away ... which makes it a lot easier. And then it was just after a couple shots, you're in it and it's like you've never left."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Ullmark said he didn't feel helpless watching the streak during his injury time. He wasn't coming back until he was 100% cleared to play.

"You know that there's nothing that I can do to control it. I kind of got my mind off it as much as possible," he said. "But now when you're in it, you just want to get in there and help the boys out. Sadly, I couldn't keep the puck out of the net. I thought we had a great game. We just had some unlucky bounces."

Ugly numbers update