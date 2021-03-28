Sabres Notebook: Linus Ullmark almost snared a win in first game back

It's not a stretch to say that there is no way the Buffalo Sabres are on a 17-game winless streak if goaltender Linus Ullmark had not suffered the lower-body injury that knocked him from the lineup Feb. 25.
Ullmark returned Saturday in Boston to make 33 saves in the Sabres' gut-wrenching 3-2 loss to the Bruins, and is almost certain to be in the net Monday when Buffalo opens a four-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center.
There's a case to be made that the bottom of the Sabres' season fell out when Ullmark got hurt, and not when Jack Eichel left the lineup. The Sabres were 6-8-2 when Ullmark got hurt in the first period of the first game in this streak. They haven't won since.
On a team that's now an NHL-worst 6-23-4, Ullmark is 5-5-2 with 2.49 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.
The Sabres have simply gotten not nearly enough goaltending from anyone else, nor have they provided Carter Hutton any goal support during some of his better starts. Hutton, Dustin Tokarski and Jonas Johnasson have combined to go 1-18-2, 3.66/.886.
In fact, the Sabres and Colorado are the only teams with just one win from backup goalies, and the Avs haven't needed any with Phillip Grubauer second in the league with 20 wins.
Among goalies who have played at least 10 games, Ullmark is 13th in the NHL in 5-on-5 save percentage at .927. The Sabres have supreme trust in Ullmark. He quickly repaid them Saturday.
"He made a ton of good saves. He was very calm back there. He played great," winger Kyle Okposo said after Sunday's game, which was lost on Craig Smith's goal with 3:50 to play. "He's the type of goalie that can give you a chance to win every night. It was good to see him back."
Ullmark was steady the entire game, moving well in the crease and swallowing pucks with his glove to prevent rebounds.
"Awkward in the beginning, but saw the puck well in the beginning, too," Ullmark said. "Guys were helping to push their guys away ... which makes it a lot easier. And then it was just after a couple shots, you're in it and it's like you've never left."
Ullmark said he didn't feel helpless watching the streak during his injury time. He wasn't coming back until he was 100% cleared to play.
"You know that there's nothing that I can do to control it. I kind of got my mind off it as much as possible," he said. "But now when you're in it, you just want to get in there and help the boys out. Sadly, I couldn't keep the puck out of the net. I thought we had a great game. We just had some unlucky bounces."
Ugly numbers update
The Sabres are 0-13-1 in March and their only point came March 9 in a 5-4 shootout loss in Philadelphia. They've lost the last nine in regulation, and dropping the next two against the Flyers in 60 minutes would tie the Detroit Red Wings of March, 1977 for the most in any month in NHL history at 0-15-1.
Buffalo has an NHL-worst 2-11-2 record at home and is winless in the last 10 downtown (0-9-1). Incredibly, the Sabres have been outscored 39-10 in those games and have endured five shutouts.
Goals against haunt Flyers
Meanwhile, the Flyers ended February with back-to-back 3-0 shutout wins in KeyBank Center, but their defense and goaltending have absolutely cratered this month. Philly is 5-9-1 in March and has given up an NHL-high 66 goals in those 15 games (4.4 per game). That's even worse than the Sabres' average of 4.29.
The Flyers have given up five or more goals six times this month, topped by a pair of gruesome losses to the New York Rangers (9-0 and 8-3).
Goalie Brian Elliott is 3-3-1 in the month, but with a 3.60 goals-against average and an .845 save percentage, while Carter Hart has completely fallen apart at 2-6-0 with NHL-worst figures of 5.04/.815 for the month.
You would assume Elliott will start Monday's game after posting Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers, and owing to his dominance of Buffalo.
Elliott is 16-2-2, 1.67/.943 in his career against the Sabres, and his numbers against them this season are downright absurd – 3-0 with two shutouts, 87 saves on 90 shots, an 0.92 GAA and .967 save percentage.