Sabres Notebook: Kyle Okposo is a practice casualty, status unknown

Eichel has 12 goals, nine assists and 21 points in 31 games for Vegas this season. But he has no points in the last four games, and did not have a shot on goal in regulation Sunday. He has five shots on goal combined over the last three games. Eichel played 23:12 Sunday with two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating. He also was one of three Vegas players stopped in the shootout by San Jose goalie James Reimer.

Arranging the schedule

The Sabres were slated to play Montreal on Tuesday night under the NHL's original schedule but that game was moved to February when the NHL pulled out of the Olympics and teams had time to spread out games and make up others that were postponed due to Covid issues. After being off Sunday, Granato has opted for another day off on Tuesday, since the next game is not until Thursday in Boston.

"I felt today the practice intensity and focus was great," Granato said. "Enthusiasm was great, energy was great. And so (Tuesday) we have off and I think our guys are hungry for the games and I think that prepares us best for those games. We've just played so much hockey. You have four days in between games, there's no way you can practice four days. I think that's tough on the psyche and everything else. And I think even three practices is too much with the number of games they've played."