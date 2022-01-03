Sabres Notebook: Kyle Okposo and Casey Fitzgerald added to Covid protocol list

So what's the Sabres issue with playing from in front?

"It seems like when we get into trouble. Our challenge is management with the puck," Granato said. "When I go back through the game, and I look at the chances that were given up, we had the puck on our stick and didn't execute. So a little bit like an operator error, it's not a systematic breakdown. It's you had your two options, and you fumbled the puck, turned it over and we didn't make a clean play.

"That's growth and that's development that needs to happen. That's a sign of youth maybe showing its head at that time,. You feel a little bit more pressure. It was the same play in the first period, you made it. Now for some reason, you feel like the game's on the line, and you're telegraphing that you're going to pass it there."

Lots of practice time

The Sabres are in a bizarre stretch of the schedule with just one game in a nine-day span, Thursday's visit by San Jose. Overall, because of the schedule and their Covid postponements, Buffalo will have only four games from Dec. 18 through Jan. 10, so Granato is getting a chance for some extended practice time.