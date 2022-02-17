Sabres Notebook: Kevyn Adams happy to see Jack Eichel back on the ice

Can both teams win a trade?

"I don't often think about it that way. I get so focused after a trade of what we're doing," Adams said. "Sam Reinhart is a great player. You know when you trade Sam Reinhart, he's going to have success like we've seen (Reinhart has 17 goals and 45 points in 45 games this season for Florida). So for me, I don't totally focus on that. I think about what we need to do.

"There are circumstances where it can be win-win because both teams can get what they need out of the deal. And I think that's all both teams are doing when you do a deal."

Brimming with confidence, Sabres' Dylan Cozens trying to go from 'super raw' to elite Cozens is close to producing at a 20-goal pace, totaling 11 goals and 21 points in 44 games. He’s averaging 15:55 of ice time and ranks fourth on the team with 83 shots on goal.

Caggiula has season-ending surgery

The season is officially over for Sabres winger Drake Caggiula, who had surgery Thursday in Los Angeles on a herniated disc. He has a recovery timetable of 6 to 8 months.

Caggiula, who is a pending unrestricted free agent, had two goals and three assists in 18 games for the Sabres this season. He has not played since Nov. 22 and had tried returning to practice in a noncontact role in early January, but never got back into the lineup. Caggiula opted for a standard fusion procedure, the one that was rejected by Eichel before he was traded.