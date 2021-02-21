Sabres Notebook: Jake McCabe's injury could be season-ending

NEWARK, N.J. – The Buffalo Sabres are bracing for bad news on Jake McCabe. The veteran defenseman returned home Sunday for an MRI on his injured right knee, and the expectation is that the injury could be season-ending.
"I'll be honest with you. Not very optimistic about the diagnosis that will come out of this," coach Ralph Krueger said. "But let's let the medical team take a look at it and we'll give you a full report. The lower-body injury is serious."
McCabe was injured when his leg buckled during a third-period collision with New Jersey captain Nico Hischier. He joins fellow top pair defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen out of the lineup, with Ristolainen still battling the lingering effects of Covid-19. McCabe was averaging 19:11 per game this season while compiling a plus-2 rating. He had one goal and two assists.
"He's one of the main guys in the locker room and a main guy on the ice, so it's going to be a huge loss," Rasmus Dahlin said of McCabe. "Risto is gone, too. We just have to make the best out of it and try to compete. ... It's not fun for sure when those type of things happen."
Will Borgen may also be out of the lineup Monday on Long Island after blocking a shot with his hand Saturday. He did not skate Sunday, but Krueger termed him as day to day. Borgen played a career high 19:14 next to Dahlin, and the pair looked like a keeper.
The Jeff Skinner crisis got more juicy here Sunday as the Buffalo Sabres took line rushes early in their practice in Prudential Center.
"We complemented each other very well," Dahlin said. "We've been playing together in exhibition games and rookie tournament and I really enjoyed playing with him. He's so strong in the 'D' zone. He makes easy plays and it's very easy to read."
If Borgen and McCabe are both out, the Sabres would have to insert Henri Jokiharju and Brandon Davidson into the lineup Tuesday night.
Jacob Bryson and Casey Fitzgerald were called up from the Rochester defense to the Buffalo taxi squad Sunday.
Power play keeps rolling
Sam Reinhart's second goal Saturday pushed the Sabres' power play to third in the league at 32.6 percent heading into Sunday's games. The Sabres lead the NHL over the last nine games at 41.1% (12 for 29). They have scored at least once in eight of those games.
The Sabres and Chicago are tied for the NHL lead with nine different players holding power play goals. Victor Olofsson is tied for third in the league with five.
Quick bus jaunt
The Sabres are staying in Jersey City for a five-day stretch on this trip and will not take a morning skate Monday in Nassau Coliseum. They are simply going to bus to Long Island for the game and bus back immediately after, staying in place for Tuesday's rematch against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.