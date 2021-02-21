Sabres Notebook: Jake McCabe's injury could be season-ending

NEWARK, N.J. – The Buffalo Sabres are bracing for bad news on Jake McCabe. The veteran defenseman returned home Sunday for an MRI on his injured right knee, and the expectation is that the injury could be season-ending.

"I'll be honest with you. Not very optimistic about the diagnosis that will come out of this," coach Ralph Krueger said. "But let's let the medical team take a look at it and we'll give you a full report. The lower-body injury is serious."

McCabe was injured when his leg buckled during a third-period collision with New Jersey captain Nico Hischier. He joins fellow top pair defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen out of the lineup, with Ristolainen still battling the lingering effects of Covid-19. McCabe was averaging 19:11 per game this season while compiling a plus-2 rating. He had one goal and two assists.

"He's one of the main guys in the locker room and a main guy on the ice, so it's going to be a huge loss," Rasmus Dahlin said of McCabe. "Risto is gone, too. We just have to make the best out of it and try to compete. ... It's not fun for sure when those type of things happen."