Sabres Notebook: Jack Quinn named AHL Rookie of the Month

Sabres coach Don Granato was thrilled to hear the news after practice in SAP Center and recounted the meeting he had with GM Kevyn Adams to tell Quinn he was going back to the AHL.

"He looked at both of us and he said, 'I'm OK with going down in one sense. I played below the standard I believe I can play in the American League,' " Granato said of Quinn's reaction. " 'And I feel like I need to go back there and prove to myself that I can play better in that league.' "

"His immediate response was I still have some unfinished business down there," Granato added. "And that's what he went down there looking at it. That's exactly why we drafted him and picked him and that's why we enjoy having him in our organization. He's like a homing torpedo."

Sabres Notebook: Big weekend for Alex Iafallo capped by game-winning goal The Eden native burned his hometown team with his third goal of the weekend for the Los Angeles Kings.

The AHL also honored Williamsville native Andrew Poturalski as its player of the month after he poured in five goals and nine assists over six games for the Chicago Wolves to lead the league in scoring. Poturalski is back in the Carolina organization, where he won a Calder Cup with Charlotte in 2019 and played his two NHL games in 2017.

Eakin may return

Center Cody Eakin was a full participant in Sabres practice for the first time since he was injured in an Oct. 20 workout and could be ready to return to the lineup Tuesday.