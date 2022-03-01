Sabres Notebook: Jack Quinn back at practice, will return to Rochester

"It's easy to be transparent. We all see it. He's not himself yet," Granato said of Mittelstadt. "He's pushing hard. He's working hard. There's no doubt in my mind that he is, but he hasn't played a lot of hockey in the last 7-10 months. Other guys are in midseason form and he's not.

"He has a high standard and high expectations of himself and he's gonna battle that right now because he just can't physically do yet what he could do before the injury. ... So I figured, let's just make that shift, give Peyton that opportunity and maybe give Mittelstadt a little bit more support till he gets feeling more like himself. And that was all of what went into it."

Around the boards

• Speaking on a video call in advance of this week's Big Ten Tournament, Sabres No. 1 overall draft pick Owen Power acknowledged he feels his multi-experience season has him prepared to join the Sabres at some point in the next few weeks. Power, who has played for Canada in the abbreviated World Juniors and the Beijing Olympics, insisted all his focus remains on Michigan's title quest in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.