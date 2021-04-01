Sabres notebook: It's a family affair as Don Granato gets salutes for his first win

On Monday, they blew the lead and endured a gut-wrenching overtime loss. No such repeat Wednesday.

"It just felt appropriate to tell them, 'I have nothing to tell you going to third period. You have it, it's on you. You take it over,'" Granato said. "And I told them that. I mentioned that to our group when I came in. I said, 'I'm the coach now but I can never put the uniform on for you. So we need to get to a point there's an understanding here that we help you as coaches, you have to take over.' And that fit last night.

"They had gone through the same scenario a couple of nights earlier to the same team. And I knew they were ready for it. You can see it, you could feel it, you hear it. So it was a neat moment for me. It was an easy decision for me to do that."

Montour makes history

Late Wednesday night, the NHL announced that Brandon Montour's goals in the third period against Philadelphia were the two fastest short-handed tallies by a defenseman in league history. The first came from 180 feet into an empty net with 5:07 left as the Flyers pulled backup goalie Alex Lyon for a desperation 6-on-4 chance. The second came 37 seconds later on a backhand rebound of his own shot while skating through the left circle.