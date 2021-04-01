Sabres notebook: It's a family affair as Don Granato gets salutes for his first win

The text messages rolled in and so did the tweets of support from prominent family members.
Don Granato wasn’t the only person on the Buffalo Sabres’ bench peering up at the scoreboard…
Don Granato's world got quite a bit happier late Wednesday night with the Buffalo Sabres' 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Not only did it snap the Sabres' 18-game winless streak, but it was the first victory as an NHL head coach for Granato, who has been in coaching for 28 years.
Shortly after the game, Granato's younger sister – Hockey Hall of Famer and current Seattle Kraken scout Cammi Granato – posted on Twitter and Instagram to congratulate "my big bro Donny." Her husband, longtime NHL player and TSN analyst Ray Ferraro, tweeted that he was "super pumped" about the Sabres' victory.
Congrats to my big bro, Donny, on his 1st win as an NHL head coach! So proud https://t.co/Uc2qE4hrB8— Cammi Granato (@CammiGranato) April 1, 2021
Super pumped for brother-in-law Don Granato on his 1st win as an #NHL head coach. @BuffaloSabres— Ray Ferraro (@rayferrarotsn) April 1, 2021
"It's great. The support I've had with friends and family through my whole life, I'm pretty lucky in that regard," Granato said prior to Thursday's game against the New York Rangers. "I feel very fortunate. So it was nice."
Granato said he was telling his coaching staff that he hasn't had any texts after the last five or six games as the Sabres' winless streak grew. But things changed after the streak was snapped.
"My dad doesn't even text me anymore because he's afraid to say something because we hadn't been winning," Granato joked. "Last night, the thing lit up pretty good. So I wondered whether people were watching or stopped watching, but apparently they didn't. All of the messages were great, and very welcomed. And it's always nice to see that."
Granato became the 20th coach to lead the Sabres to a victory in their history. With a 1-5-1 record, he's only 570 wins behind franchise leader Lindy Ruff, now the coach of the New Jersey Devils.
Granato to players: It's your game
One interesting moment from Granato's postgame remarks Wednesday came when he said he told the team in the second intermission that he had no pearls of wisdom for them and the game was in their hands. The Sabres entered with a 4-1 lead, the same three-goal margin they had Monday night against the Flyers.
On Monday, they blew the lead and endured a gut-wrenching overtime loss. No such repeat Wednesday.
"It just felt appropriate to tell them, 'I have nothing to tell you going to third period. You have it, it's on you. You take it over,'" Granato said. "And I told them that. I mentioned that to our group when I came in. I said, 'I'm the coach now but I can never put the uniform on for you. So we need to get to a point there's an understanding here that we help you as coaches, you have to take over.' And that fit last night.
"They had gone through the same scenario a couple of nights earlier to the same team. And I knew they were ready for it. You can see it, you could feel it, you hear it. So it was a neat moment for me. It was an easy decision for me to do that."
Montour makes history
Late Wednesday night, the NHL announced that Brandon Montour's goals in the third period against Philadelphia were the two fastest short-handed tallies by a defenseman in league history. The first came from 180 feet into an empty net with 5:07 left as the Flyers pulled backup goalie Alex Lyon for a desperation 6-on-4 chance. The second came 37 seconds later on a backhand rebound of his own shot while skating through the left circle.
The league's information rated Montour's goals as the 12th fastest all-time, with the record being a pair 12 seconds apart by Edmonton's Esa Tikkanen in 1988. The NHL chart only showed the list since 1981 and the Sabres' entry for the two fastest shorties is prior to that.