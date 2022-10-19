Sabres notebook: Ilya Lyubushkin misses practice, considered day to day

EDMONTON – Fans inside Rogers Place let out a collective gasp Tuesday night when Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin leveled Oilers forward Dylan Holloway with an open-ice hit.

The clean, painful-to-watch check was the second big hit delivered by Lyubushkin during an eventful game in which he also helped the Sabres hold the league’s best power play scoreless on three opportunities.

His work on the final penalty kill came at a cost, though. Lyubushkin, 28, missed all but one shift in the latter half of the Sabres’ 4-2 win over Edmonton after taking a shot to his right foot midway through the second period.

Lyubushkin, who wasn’t on the ice for practice Wednesday, received good news through medical testing, said Sabres coach Don Granato, and is considered day to day. If Lyubushkin isn’t available Thursday night against the Calgary Flames, defenseman Casey Fitzgerald will draw into the lineup for puck drop at 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Sabres saw last season that Fitzgerald can be an effective physical presence on the blue line and contributes on the penalty kill, but Lyubushkin is more experienced and irritates opponents with his style of play.

The Flames (3-0) entered Wednesday with the NHL’s sixth-best power play, and they’re averaging 36.3 shots per game. The Sabres (2-1), meanwhile, are allowing 40.3 shots per game, which ranks 30th, and Lyubushkin has helped them kill 84.6% of their penalties.

The Sabres leaned heavily on their top four defensemen with Lyubushkin unavailable in the third period Tuesday, as Owen Power (23:41), Rasmus Dahlin (23:21), Mattias Samuelsson (22:45) and Henri Jokiharju (20:18) each received more than 20 minutes of ice time.

Lineup decisions

Sabres winger Vinnie Hinostroza excelled in his return to the lineup Tuesday after being a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season. Hinostroza had the primary assist on JJ Peterka’s goal and finished with a plus-1 rating while helping the penalty kill during his 11:44 of ice time. Hinostroza drew in for Jack Quinn, who watched the game from the press box.

The Sabres intend to get Quinn involved quickly, but Granato acknowledged it’s not easy taking Hinostroza out and there are challenges to having two extra forwards who are deserving of a spot in the lineup.

“It'd be hard to even think of taking Vinnie out,” said Granato. “That doesn't mean that might not happen. We have many decisions, but we know that we have a healthy team right now. I guess our goal, as coaches, we want to have a challenging environment. We don't need to create a threatening environment. So, it's tricky because we want to get guys in and involved and playing. Knowing that the grind of it is (that) everybody's eventually going to have quality (ice) time. ... Early on, this is a challenge.”

Preparing for Calgary

The Flames are a far different team than they were in March when the Sabres earned a 1-0 overtime win in Scotiabank Saddledome. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk are gone, replaced by Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

The Flames are still considered among the best in the Western Conference and already own three notable wins to start the season, defeating Colorado, Edmonton and Vegas. Calgary overcame a two-goal deficit in the first period against the Golden Knights by scoring twice on the power play and Mikael Backlund delivered the game-winner with 4:29 left in the third period.

Settling in

When Anders Bjork cleared waivers Tuesday and packed his bags for Rochester, the winger received a phone call from Amerks coach Seth Appert, who stressed to Bjork the importance of embracing the move and rediscovering his love for hockey.

It’s challenging for players to be a healthy scratch. Bjork, 26, was the Sabres’ 14th forward for two games and didn’t have a path to ice time. He’s spent most of his pro career in the NHL, earning 138 regular-season games in Boston prior to his trade to Buffalo. Bjork has struggled to create offensively at that level, totaling only eight goals and 14 points in 73 games since joining the Sabres in April 2021.

Now, he’ll have a prominent role in Rochester and an opportunity to earn his way back to Buffalo.

“Our goal is to help Anders just get that life and confidence back in his game so he can earn that right to go back to the NHL and be that full-time NHL player that he has been for most of his career,” Appert said following a morning skate Wednesday.