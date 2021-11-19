Sabres notebook: Henri Jokiharju nearing return after missing 15 games with injury

Since joining the Sabres in a trade from Chicago in July 2019, Jokiharju has 23 points in 116 games. He should receive ice time on the penalty kill and will stabilize a blue line that struggled in Thursday's 5-0 loss to Calgary. It’s unclear who will draw out of the lineup when Jokiharju returns from his 15-game absence.

“It’s gonna be big,” Sabres winger Kyle Okposo said of Jokiharju. “He’s been so solid for us the last couple years since he came over here. I really liked the way he looked in camp and that first game. It gives us another right shot back there, too, which is nice. He’s just a very solid defenseman, very smart and moves the puck well and is only going to get better.”

The Sabres’ top six has been Dahlin, Bryson, Mark Pysyk, Colin Miller, Robert Hagg and Will Butcher.

Hagg missed practice for maintenance Friday and is expected to be on the ice Saturday. Miller, meanwhile, skated with the team after missing the final 10:52 of the game Thursday night. Miller was placed in concussion protocol after he fell into the boards on a hit from behind by Milan Lucic of the Calgary Flames. Miller was cleared and is in line to play Sunday when the puck drops at 6 p.m.

Reaction