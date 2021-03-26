Sabres notebook: Granato, Ellis clear Covid protocol and will return to bench Saturday

Okposo 'alarmed' by neck issue

Tage Thompson returned to practice after missing two games due to illness while Kyle Okposo was also on the ice after missing the first three games after having some issue following Sunday's practice. They skated on a fifth line of forwards with taxi squad player Brett Murray and won't play Saturday.

Okposo, of course, has a history of concussion symptoms and said this situation was neck-related.

"Got it worked on and was able to get better quickly," Okposo said. "So I stayed out in front of it, which is good.

"I was alarmed for sure. It's something that has been part of my life here over the past number of years and something that probably we'll continue to deal with. But I have a great, great team here in place and great people around me to work with. So I'm happy that we dealt with it quickly."

Bruins' Cassidy seeking more zip

The Bruins are coming off Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders and coach Bruce Cassidy put them through a rare double practice session earlier Friday. They are just 4-3-3 in March and have slipped to fourth in the East Division, albeit with 3-5 games in hand on the teams above them.