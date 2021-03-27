Sabres Notebook: Granato and Ellis behind bench after false positives, long rides

"So for me as a coach, certainly as a new coach, I could not have asked for a more supportive veteran, experienced player around."

Staal, who was traded for a third- and fifth-round pick in this year's draft, will wear No. 21 for the Habs. He is scheduled to speak to the Montreal media for the first time Sunday.

No timetable for Hutton

The Sabres have still not specified an outlook for goaltender Carter Hutton, who exited Monday's game in New York with what looked to be a serious injury to his left leg. In general, no word means the player is likely to return this season. The club has been immediately forthcoming with injuries that are long-term, such as the season-ending ailments suffered by Zemgus Girgensons and Jake McCabe.

"No update on Carter other than lower body and we still we don't have a timetable," Granato said. "So the update will be when we know the timetable for that."

Wisconsin out, Weissbach decision to come

Linus Weissbach 'not really' focused on earning contract with Sabres The 22-year-old former seventh-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres, who is a senior at the University of Wisconsin, was named the Hockey Commissioners Association's men’s hockey player of the month for November after leading the NCAA in goals (5) and points (10) in eight games.

Granato's brother, former NHL player and current University of Wisconsin coach Tony Granato, was an upset victim in the NCAA hockey tournament. His top-seeded team was a 6-3 loser to No. 4 Bemijdi State on Friday.