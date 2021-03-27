Sabres Notebook: Granato and Ellis behind bench after false positives, long rides

BOSTON – It was a false positive and nothing more. That's why Sabres interim coach Don Granato and interim assistant Matt Ellis were kept isolated in their hotel rooms and missed Thursday night's game in Pittsburgh.
"We had to retest and we're grateful for how the retests came out and we're right back at it," Granato said in his pregame briefing prior to Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins. "I was vaccinated a month ago, had a second shot just over a week ago now. When I got the call to stay in your room that this happened, quite honestly I didn't believe it. I said, 'It's not right.'
The Sabres were 20 minutes away from snapping the winless streak that has stretched more than a month. Instead, they gave up two third-period goals and suffered a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.
"It didn't feel right. The protocols that have been in place have given me a level of confidence that I didn't believe it was the case."
Granato ran his pregame meetings Thursday morning and then learned of the positive tests, so he and Ellis had to isolate in their hotel rooms, rather than coach the game. Granato and Ellis could not register the required number of negative tests in time for the team plane in the evening after the 4-0 loss to the Penguins, so they returned to Buffalo. They then took a car service Friday to Boston because NHL protocols do not allow commercial air travel.
Granato, who was hospitalized for nearly two months in 2019 with pneumonia and a serious bacterial infection, said he's been careful to reduce his risks.
"I've had no anxiety coming to work at any point this year and it's because of the protocols that are in place and how serious people around our organization take it," Granato said. "So that's been very comforting for me."
As for the long car ride Friday that forced him to miss practice, Granato joked, "Heck of a day, but I got a lot of work time on the laptop."
Appert stays for game
Rochester coach Seth Appert, who ran practice Friday in Granato's absence, stayed here and was on the bench Saturday along with Granato, Ellis and interim assistant Dan Girardi.
Appert didn't need to rush back to Rochester, because the Amerks' game Sunday against Utica was postponed by Covid-19 protocols related to the Comets. Rochester's 4-3 overtime loss Friday to Syracuse was the only game the Amerks have played since March 10.
Former Sabres and current Rochester assistants Adam Mair and Mike Weber directed the Amerks on Friday.
Granato on Staal
Granato was philosophical on Friday's trade of Eric Staal to Montreal:
"Certainly we lost a great, great person and a great leader in the locker room," Granato said. "I watched his in-between period interview the other day and he looked exhausted and depleted. I can tell you, behind the scenes, he's the exact opposite. He was amazing. Keeping guys up on the bench through this adversity and challenge in the locker room, saying the right thing.
"So for me as a coach, certainly as a new coach, I could not have asked for a more supportive veteran, experienced player around."
Staal, who was traded for a third- and fifth-round pick in this year's draft, will wear No. 21 for the Habs. He is scheduled to speak to the Montreal media for the first time Sunday.
No timetable for Hutton
The Sabres have still not specified an outlook for goaltender Carter Hutton, who exited Monday's game in New York with what looked to be a serious injury to his left leg. In general, no word means the player is likely to return this season. The club has been immediately forthcoming with injuries that are long-term, such as the season-ending ailments suffered by Zemgus Girgensons and Jake McCabe.
"No update on Carter other than lower body and we still we don't have a timetable," Granato said. "So the update will be when we know the timetable for that."
Wisconsin out, Weissbach decision to come
The 22-year-old former seventh-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres, who is a senior at the University of Wisconsin, was named the Hockey Commissioners Association's men’s hockey player of the month for November after leading the NCAA in goals (5) and points (10) in eight games.
Granato's brother, former NHL player and current University of Wisconsin coach Tony Granato, was an upset victim in the NCAA hockey tournament. His top-seeded team was a 6-3 loser to No. 4 Bemijdi State on Friday.
The game also marked the end of the college career of Wisconsin winger Linus Weissbach, the Sabres' seventh round pick in 2017. Weissbach posted career highs this year in goals, assists and points over 31 games (12-29-41). Speculation persists that Weissbach is not signing with the Sabres and will pursue free agency now that he's finished his four years with the Badgers.
University of Michigan goalie Erik Portillo, Buffalo's third-round pick in 2019, won't get a chance in the NCAAs as Michigan was shelved from the tournament due to Covid-19 protocols. Portillo went 4-1, 1.67/.935 in seven games for the Wolverines this season.
Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnson, the Sabres' second first-round pick in 2019, played his NCAA game for the Gophers late Saturday night against Omaha. Johnson had one goal, 11 assists and a plus-13 rating for Minnesota in the regular season.