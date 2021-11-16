Sabres notebook: GM Kevyn Adams showing patience with Jack Quinn, other Amerks

PITTSBURGH – Jack Quinn's remarkable start to the season in Rochester hasn't gone unnoticed by Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato.

Granato told reporters following the morning skate Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena that he and his staff watch every Rochester Americans game to monitor the prospects.

Yet, it wasn't Quinn or fellow top prospect Peyton Krebs who were recalled by the Sabres when an extra forward was needed for their game in Pittsburgh against the Penguins. Winger Brett Murray got the call again.

Murray, 23, is a power forward with skill who impressed during training camp and spent time with the Sabres during their trip to the West Coast this month. He's appeared in three NHL games since debuting in May and could be on the cusp of a full-time job in Buffalo.

The Sabres likely didn't want to pull Quinn, Krebs or JJ Peterka away from Rochester with the Amerks having a game Wednesday night. A trip to Pittsburgh would also require a prospect to miss a practice in Rochester. Murray is far enough along in his development where time between games does not make as much as an impact, and the Sabres are determined to wait on Quinn, Krebs, Peterka and others until it's the right time and fit for their arrival.