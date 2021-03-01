Sabres Notebook: First game with fans is Tuesday in MSG

The Sabres opted to stay off the ice Monday and travel to New York. With four games in six days, they'll also take a CBA-mandated day off Wednesday.

The Rangers do not expect to have star Artemi Panarin in the lineup Tuesday. He has been on a leave of absence after claims of a 2011 assault of an 18-year-old woman surfaced in his native Russia.

A streak for Lafreniere

No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere is on the first two-game point streak of his career for the Rangers after collecting an assist in each game of the weekend split against Boston.

Lafreniere's only point in his first 15 games was his overtime goal Jan. 28 in KeyBank Center. He scored his second goal Feb. 20 at Washington and has two goals and two assists in 19 games while averaging 14:37 per outing.

"There's always pressure, but I try to focus on myself a lot and not think about it too much," Lafreniere told New York reporters after practice Monday. "My last game before the season was, maybe, 10 months ago. I had to get my game shape back.

"I think I like the way I'm playing recently, I had not the best start I would say. But I'm getting more comfortable out there and I'm making more plays. Just keep working hard in practices and games."

