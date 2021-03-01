Sabres Notebook: First game with fans is Tuesday in MSG

The Buffalo Sabres will play a game in front of fans for the first time in nearly a year Tuesday when they meet the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's plan of 10% attendance in New York State venues, 1,800 fans are allowed for games – all of whom will have registered a negative Covid-19 test. They returned for the first time Friday night in a 6-2 win over Boston.
"It sounded like 20,000 fans, not 2,000," Rangers defenseman Adam Fox said after the win.
"I don't think anybody expected the impact they had," added coach David Quinn.
The Sabres announced last week that they will have fans in KeyBank Center for select games beginning March 20 against Boston. The team has yet to announce ticketing or testing details. They have not played in front of spectators since their shootout win over Washington on March 9, 2020, the final game before last season was suspended. The New York Islanders are also planning for fans in Nassau Coliseum under Cuomo's rules, but not in time for the three games against the Sabres this week that start Thursday.
"It feels as if there's no way Ralph Krueger can be the coach of the Buffalo Sabres next year," writes Mike Harrington.
The Pittsburgh Pengins and Philadelphia Flyers announced Monday that they will be bringing fans back under Pennsylvania guidelines, and the Sabres have six games left at PPG Paints Arena and Wells Fargo Center, respectively. At 15% capacity, the Penguins are planning for 2,800 fans Tuesday night against the Flyers. Buffalo is in Philadelphia on March 9 in the finale of this road trip.
The Sabres opted to stay off the ice Monday and travel to New York. With four games in six days, they'll also take a CBA-mandated day off Wednesday.
The Rangers do not expect to have star Artemi Panarin in the lineup Tuesday. He has been on a leave of absence after claims of a 2011 assault of an 18-year-old woman surfaced in his native Russia.
A streak for Lafreniere
No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere is on the first two-game point streak of his career for the Rangers after collecting an assist in each game of the weekend split against Boston.
Did you know that the Knoxes' polo pinnies were the inspiration for the Sabres' blue, gold and white color scheme?
Lafreniere's only point in his first 15 games was his overtime goal Jan. 28 in KeyBank Center. He scored his second goal Feb. 20 at Washington and has two goals and two assists in 19 games while averaging 14:37 per outing.
"There's always pressure, but I try to focus on myself a lot and not think about it too much," Lafreniere told New York reporters after practice Monday. "My last game before the season was, maybe, 10 months ago. I had to get my game shape back.
"I think I like the way I'm playing recently, I had not the best start I would say. But I'm getting more comfortable out there and I'm making more plays. Just keep working hard in practices and games."
"For all the change that has occurred during the nine-year playoff drought in Buffalo, the 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday resembled so many games in recent years," writes Lance Lysowski.
Sabre points
• With Linus Ullmark out for at least a month, the Sabres did not claim veteran goalie Alex Stalock on waivers Monday from Minnesota. Stalock, a 20-game winner for the Wild last year who has been battling an upper-body injury, was claimed by Edmonton.
• The Sabres reassigned defenseman Brandon Davidson to the taxi squad. He's averaged 14:06 and posted a minus-1 rating in his three games.
• The back-to-back shutouts by Philadelphia here on Saturday and Sunday marked the first time in the Flyers' 54-year history that they posted shutouts in consecutive games on the road. They blanked Ottawa and Washington in back-to-back road games in 1999, but those wins had a home loss to Toronto in the middle. The wins were the Flyers' first back-to-back shutouts since wins over Florida and Chicago in 2015.
• Brian Elliott's shutout Saturday left his stellar career numbers against the Sabres at 15-2-2, 1.69/.944. Since entering the Jan. 18 game against Buffalo after nearly 32 minutes of play, Elliott has stopped 76 of 78 shots against the Sabres (0.79/.974).