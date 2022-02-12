Sabres Notebook: Even without goals, Tage Thompson keeps producing points

The shots on goal and scoring chances remain, even though the goals have dried up. But Tage Thompson's points haven't gone away, so the Buffalo Sabres' No. 1 center and scoring leader remains an offensive force even as he bounces back from Covid-19 and assorted injuries.

Thompson has nine points in his last seven games, although he has scored just once in his last 11 outings. And he's already set career highs in goals (14), assists (18), points (32) and ice time (17:46) with 36 games still left in the season.

"I like where my game is at right now," Thompson said Saturday in LECOM HarborCenter before the Sabres left for their Super Sunday matinee in Montreal. "Obviously, you never want to be satisfied. There's always more to do and continuing to try to get better and round out my game and continue to get that next step and that next level. Chances are coming and they're going to go in for me. So I'm not too worried."

Understated and overlooked, Henri Jokiharju taking big steps on defense for Sabres Jokiharju doesn’t make jaw-dropping plays, aside from pinpoint breakout passes that can be overlooked by the casual observer, but he’s a stable presence on the blue line and unquestionably one of the Sabres’ top trade acquisitions in recent years.

Thompson has 26 shots on goal over the last seven games and players in true slumps generally don't find the puck on their stick or at the net nearly as much. Coach Don Granato loves the way Thompson's goal-scoring ability has emerged this season and says he could have even more goals if not for trying to be too perfect with his shot at times.