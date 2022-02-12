Sabres Notebook: Even without goals, Tage Thompson keeps producing points

The shots on goal and scoring chances remain, even though the goals have dried up. But Tage Thompson's points haven't gone away, so the Buffalo Sabres' No. 1 center and scoring leader remains an offensive force even as he bounces back from Covid-19 and assorted injuries.
Thompson has nine points in his last seven games, although he has scored just once in his last 11 outings. And he's already set career highs in goals (14), assists (18), points (32) and ice time (17:46) with 36 games still left in the season.
"I like where my game is at right now," Thompson said Saturday in LECOM HarborCenter before the Sabres left for their Super Sunday matinee in Montreal. "Obviously, you never want to be satisfied. There's always more to do and continuing to try to get better and round out my game and continue to get that next step and that next level. Chances are coming and they're going to go in for me. So I'm not too worried."
Thompson has 26 shots on goal over the last seven games and players in true slumps generally don't find the puck on their stick or at the net nearly as much. Coach Don Granato loves the way Thompson's goal-scoring ability has emerged this season and says he could have even more goals if not for trying to be too perfect with his shot at times.
"He has an incredible knack of scoring. But he's evolving that," Granato said. "It's really his quick release and his power, more than trying to place the puck perfectly half an inch under the bar. As he evolves his career, he's going to become better and more consistent at that, just putting a puck on net quick with power, rather than trying to pick a spot.
"It's fun to watch, because he's creating his chances for himself. And obviously, the creativity of the two guys he's been with help beyond that. But he creates chances for himself because of his skill level."
As Granato said, the line of Thompson between Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner has become a force for the Sabres in recent weeks. Skinner leads the Sabres with 16 goals while Tuch has 14 points in 14 games with the team.
"The main thing I feel is the puck support, I feel like we were always around each other," Thompson said. "So it's those 5-10-foot passes, those quick little puck touches, give and gos like that. I think we're letting the puck do the work instead of trying to skate it through the whole team. We use each other and I think that's when we're most dangerous."
Long time between visits
The Sabres have not played in Montreal since a 7-4 loss on March 23, 2019. They were in town and scheduled to play the Habs on March 12, 2020, but the game was canceled as it came on the day the NHL paused its season due to Covid-19. Covid restrictions continue in Quebec and there will be only 500 fans in the Bell Centre for Sunday's game. It's expected to be up to 50% capacity when the Sabres return on Feb. 23.
"It's a hollow feeling. It really is," Granato said of having no fans in one of the NHL's most iconic arenas. "After puck drop, you get into it, but it does take a few minutes for the players to get into it."
Montreal is 0-2 under new coach Martin St. Louis and fell to 8-32-7 overall with a heartbreaking 2-1 loss Saturday afternoon vs. Columbus. The defeat came on a power-play goal by Patrik Laine with 7.2 seconds left.
Montreal has dropped nine straight (0-7-2) for the first time since the 1939-40 season and the Canadiens are 1-10-3 since the calendar hit 2022. Their only triumph was a 5-3 victory Jan. 18 in Dallas. Still, the Habs have played better in the losses to Columbus and Washington than they had for several weeks under Dominique Ducharme, who was fired Wednesday after a 7-1 home loss to New Jersey the night before.
The next steps for Mittelstadt are uncertain. Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato expressed hope that Mittelstadt can be considered day to day, but it was too soon to lay out a timeline to return.
Ice chips
Buffalo won both meetings this year over the Habs in KeyBank Center, 5-1 on opening night of Oct. 14 and 4-1 on Nov. 26. ... Craig Anderson will be in goal looking for his 297th career win, which would snap a tie with current Pittsburgh GM Ron Hextall and put him alone in 40th place in NHL history. ... Defenseman Mark Pysyk will play in his 500th career NHL game today. ... Casey Mittelstadt again practiced fully Saturday but did not take line rushes and won't play Sunday.