Sabres notebook: Dylan Cozens may return to the lineup in Philadelphia

Dylan Cozens knew he was injured as soon as the body check was delivered.
Cozens, a 20-year-old rookie forward for the Buffalo Sabres, skated to the bench after the hit was delivered by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers in the first period at KeyBank Center on March 29.
It was Cozens’ fifth game since returning from another upper-body injury, that one the result of a blindside hit by Pittsburgh Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese. This latest upper-body ailment, though, was expected to keep Cozens out of the lineup longer.
Then the former seventh overall draft pick surprised the Sabres’ medical staff with a quick recovery that allowed him to rejoin the team for practice Saturday ahead of a three-game road trip. Although Cozens will need to be assessed following the full-contact on-ice session, he’s an option to be in the lineup Sunday when the Sabres play the Flyers in Philadelphia at 2 p.m.
“This was sprung on us just a couple of days ago, how fast he responded to day-to-day tests as they elevated the tests on him,” said interim coach Don Granato. “And today was at practice to feel where he's at with respect to playing. I have not talked to the medical team. But going into practice, that was a definite possibility. He came out of practice looking great. So, unless I hear differently, it looks like there's a probability of him being in the lineup.”
It’s been a challenging first NHL season for Cozens. He missed three games out of the two-week Covid-19 pause in February after a positive test landed him on the protocol list. Cozens proved to be an effective right wing, capable of playing in the top six or on a checking line.
Then Cozens made the seamless transition to center, his natural position, when Jack Eichel suffered an upper-body injury on March 7. Cozens then missed four games stemming from the Aston-Reese hit. Cozens scored in his return and was in the lineup for five games until this latest injury occurred.
His presence will strengthen the Sabres’ depth down the middle, which was hit hard with an injury to Curtis Lazar (lower body) and the Eric Staal trade. Those holes in the lineup caused Granato to move Casey Mittelstadt and Sam Reinhart to center.
Across 25 games this season, Cozens has four goals with two assists and a minus-6 rating while averaging 13:35 of ice time. Cozens has also won 59.8% of the faceoffs and should help a power play that’s gone 3-for-44 over the past 23 games.
“I was definitely frustrated,” said Cozens. “As soon as I got hit, I knew something was up. And so just coming back obviously from my last injury, I was frustrated to know I was gonna miss time, gonna miss games. It’s obviously been a tough stretch for me lately with Covid and then the other two injuries but I’m just happy to be back out on the ice again.”
Maintenance
Defenseman Colin Miller missed practice Saturday for what Granato described as “maintenance” and the 28-year-old is expected to be in the Sabres’ lineup Sunday.
Miller had two shots on goal in 16:15 of ice time during a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday night.
Surprisingly, winger Taylor Hall, who has sat out of the past three games in anticipation of a trade out of Buffalo, joined the team for practice in KeyBank Center and wore the same white jersey as taxi-squad players.
Number update
Forward Drake Caggiula, a waiver addition by the Sabres on Friday, will become the first player in franchise history to wear the number 91. Caggiula, 26, is joining Buffalo after scoring one goal in 27 games with the Arizona Coyotes.
The pending unrestricted free agent is expected to be play the wing when he’s cleared to join the Sabres. Caggiula has scored 42 goals across five seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks and Coyotes. He participated in the Sabres’ development camp in 2014.
Milestone
Former Sabres goalie Jonas Johansson, who was traded to Colorado in exchange for a sixth-round draft choice, earned his first career NHL shutout Friday night with 28 saves in the Avalanche’s 2-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks.