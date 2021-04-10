Sabres notebook: Dylan Cozens may return to the lineup in Philadelphia

It’s been a challenging first NHL season for Cozens. He missed three games out of the two-week Covid-19 pause in February after a positive test landed him on the protocol list. Cozens proved to be an effective right wing, capable of playing in the top six or on a checking line.

Then Cozens made the seamless transition to center, his natural position, when Jack Eichel suffered an upper-body injury on March 7. Cozens then missed four games stemming from the Aston-Reese hit. Cozens scored in his return and was in the lineup for five games until this latest injury occurred.

His presence will strengthen the Sabres’ depth down the middle, which was hit hard with an injury to Curtis Lazar (lower body) and the Eric Staal trade. Those holes in the lineup caused Granato to move Casey Mittelstadt and Sam Reinhart to center.

Across 25 games this season, Cozens has four goals with two assists and a minus-6 rating while averaging 13:35 of ice time. Cozens has also won 59.8% of the faceoffs and should help a power play that’s gone 3-for-44 over the past 23 games.