Sabres Notebook: Dylan Cozens gets a bigger role with move to second line

"It was definitely a big for me to go skate in a competitive environment for two months, and then play those games and get myself back in game shape," Cozens said. "Being able to come into camp here at the top of my game, top of my conditioning. I think it was really big for me. I'm happy that I got to get that tournament in."

"I think it's his mind and his brain for the game. You can just see it at work daily," Staal said. "Whether it be practice or even in games, if something didn't go right, the next time he does it, he does it differently and gives himself a better result. As a young player, it's a whirlwind. There's a ton of things going on ... but he's handled it all really well. And he looks comfortable."

Coach Ralph Krueger said Cozens' off-the-puck game has been impressive as well.

"What stands out truly is his ability to take care of the gritty work that needs to be done to play in the National Hockey League and to not be a risk," Krueger said. "He enjoys the coverage role, he enjoys getting back, his tracking is very strong, he finds his inside position naturally. And we were actually positively surprised at how he dealt with one-on-one battles. Even against (Zdeno) Chara, he had a couple of situations where he was able to to make something out of it. So that stands out."

