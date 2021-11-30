Sabres Notebook: Dustin Tokarski's status unclear after shot to head in practice

But the closure of the Canadian border, followed by implementation of return testing requirements, remains a major factor as well. Both visits by Montreal, as well as the lone visits of the season by Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary, were played with those restrictions in place and severely limited the crowds coming over the border.

Around the boards

• Cozens on scooping up the puck and presenting it to Brett Murray after the winger scored his first NHL goal Monday: "That's exciting. I was very excited for him. I know how excited I was when I scored my first goal. I know he had some family here for that. So it's awesome for him. To be on the ice and be part of a guy's first goal is awesome, so I wanted to get that puck for him right away."

• The Kraken became the 43rd NHL team the Sabres have played in Buffalo since joining the league in 1970. By being at the mic for the broadcast on MSG, retiring broadcaster Rick Jeanneret has been at the mic for at least one game with every opponent.

• The Sabres fell to 13-5-1 in their first home game against an expansion team since 1970. They have lost three straight, to Columbus (2000), Vegas (2017) and Seattle. Their last win over a first-year club at home was against Minnesota in 2000.

