Sabres Notebook: Don Granato-Seth Appert connection to make jump to NHL easier for Amerks

Across his first two weeks as interim coach of the Buffalo Sabres, Don Granato held extensive individual and team meetings to install the various changes he made to the team’s struggling 5-on-5 game.

The conversation with his colleague in Rochester did not have to be as long.

Many of the subtleties we’re seeing from the Sabres under Granato were used by Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert during his time with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. That’s not a coincidence.

Granato was head coach at NTDP from 2011-16, and his longtime assistant there, Nick Fohr, worked alongside Appert at the program from 2017-20. Appert and Fohr implemented many of the same concepts Granato used to coach various star players that came through the facility at Plymouth, Mich., including Sabres captain Jack Eichel and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews.

This allowed Appert to quickly make changes in Rochester to have the Amerks’ system more closely resemble that being used by Granato in Buffalo.