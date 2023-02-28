Don Granato has an eye for talent.

The Buffalo Sabres’ coach was once a pro scout for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Vancouver Canucks, the latter of which included extensive work leading up to the trade deadline in 2011.

Granato’s evaluations were taken into consideration when the Canucks chose to acquire Chris Higgins and Maxim Lapierre, both of whom went on to appear in every game during the club’s run to the Stanley Cup final that spring.

The experience opened Granato’s eyes to different systems and skill sets around the NHL, and it’s served him well in his role with the Sabres. In the days leading up to general manager Kevyn Adams’ first NHL trade of the regular season Monday, Granato poured through video clips of defenseman Riley Stillman.

Applying his wealth of knowledge as a coach and scout, Granato saw another young player who could thrive in the Sabres’ fast-paced, up-tempo system.

“When I watch him, I see that he wants to play more aggressive,” Granato said of the 24-year-old. “He has that in him. So, running through just edits the last little bit, there's a lot of intriguing things. I think it's, in fairness to him, we play a very aggressive style and it's going to probably take him a little bit to adjust to that or (readjust) to it. …

“I also think when you watch these players, you can see areas that they can make real quick improvements to their own game. You know, they get into the league and you just try to survive, survive, survive, especially a player that's been on different teams. You just try to just conform to what the coach wants and the organization wants out of you. And through that process, you're accumulating a lot of experience, but you're playing to almost not make a mistake, because you've moved around a little bit.”

Time is of the essence, Granato acknowledged following the Sabres’ morning skate Tuesday. Stillman, who was acquired from Vancouver for prospect Josh Bloom, won’t join the team until Wednesday at the earliest because the Ontario native must go through the immigration process.

The Sabres won’t have much practice time over the final 23 games of the regular season, so Stillman is going to have to use video study and morning skates to get up to speed. Granato explained how a stable defensive partner can help with that process. Stillman, a left-handed shot, could fit well next to Ilya Lyubushkin, who plays a similar, hard-nosed game and has ample NHL experience.

Stillman, a fourth-round draft pick of the Florida Panthers in 2016, struggled the past two seasons while playing through tumultuous circumstances in Chicago and Vancouver. He had four head coaches during that span. Neither environment was ideal for the development of a young defenseman such as Stillman, who had three goals and 18 points with a minus-19 rating in 97 games between the two clubs after his trade from Florida.

The Sabres are betting that Stillman will get back to playing the way he did with the Panthers, when he was in a system like the one used by Granato in Buffalo. Stillman is under contract through next season with a cap hit of $1.35 million.

“I watch and I see him and he's got a great foundation and base now of experience,” Granato added. “And now we'd like to turn his attention to, 'OK, what does this mean? This means you're now ready to do more at the NHL level.’ I think when I look at him, I see opportunity there. Which is, if you ask me what's intriguing for me, that's intriguing for me, because I think there's more within him that he can get to in a short time.”

Injury update

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin didn’t participate in the morning skate Tuesday and, according to the team, remains “day to day” with a lower-body injury that he’s been playing through recently. Dahlin is tied for second on Buffalo in points (62 in 56 games) and leads them in average time on ice per game (26:01).

The Sabres didn’t have to create a spot for Stillman because he’s considered a non-roster player until the immigration process is complete. A corresponding move won’t be necessary before he joins the team.

Latest honor

Sabres prospect Jiri Kulich was named the American Hockey League’s player of the week Monday after the first-round draft pick totaled six points in the Rochester Americans’ three-game sweep over the weekend.

Kulich, 18, has 15 goals and 33 points in 42 games as a rookie with the Amerks. He has eight goals and 17 points in his last 13 games.