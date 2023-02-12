LOS ANGELES – Players were warned by coach Don Granato before taking the ice Sunday morning in Crypto.com Arena that this wouldn’t be the Buffalo Sabres’ typical practice at the start of a three-game road trip.

On-ice workouts under Granato are always fast-paced, but this was going to be exhaustive. The Sabres’ 7-2 loss to the Calgary Flames didn’t influence the change. He always planned on skating his players hard during their first day in California. But the urgency to ramp up the workouts was high after what occurred on the ice in KeyBank Center during their first game in nine days.

“The issue that we had (Saturday), it's not going to be solved with strategy,” said Granato. “It's going to be solved with work ethic and that was the message before practice, that we were going to have probably our hardest practice of the year. It was right up there with it.”

Granato needed to watch only 10 minutes of drills Sunday to know his players needed another push. He stopped practice and players skated a quick set of sprints to shake off any jet lag from the cross-country flight.

The Sabres were also told beforehand that forward lines were changing. Granato didn’t want familiar linemates relying on strategy or instinct while preparing to play the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night at 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

Tage Thompson centered Casey Mittelstadt and Kyle Okposo, rather than Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch. The latter two wingers skated alongside Dylan Cozens, and Tyson Jost was between Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Asplund. Peyton Krebs centered Jack Quinn and Zemgus Girgensons. JJ Peterka was an extra.

FWIW, which might not be anything the day before the game, the Sabres have new lines:Skinner-Cozens-TuchMittelstadt-Thompson-OkposoAsplund-Jost-OlofssonGirgensons-Krebs-QuinnPeterka an extra during drills. — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) February 12, 2023

It’s unclear if these are the lines Granato will use Monday night. He could go back to the groups that he deployed for the previous several weeks. But it became clear during drills Sunday that the change worked. Former linemates battled for the puck in small-area drills. The intensity rose as practice went along.

“We were behind the NHL pace (Saturday) and we gotta get back up to that,” said Granato. “It's not uncommon. It's not why we lost. We just didn't adjust to not having an NHL pace. We weren't smart enough or we didn't do things smart enough to adjust and accommodate for that. And it cost us a game. Win or loss, we still would have been in the same scenario today based on just watching the game from the bench and interacting with it and then confirming it and watching it through video.”

The break came at an ideal time for the Sabres. They played 15 games in 28 days during a busy month of January. Rest and recovery were necessary for everyone who was pushing through pain and/or soreness. But it’s challenging to prepare professional athletes for their first competition in nine days.

An exhaustive skate such as the one Sunday wasn’t going to occur before the game against Calgary. Doing so could have increased the risk of soft-tissue injuries. Granato and his staff, including strength and conditioning coach Ed Gannon, have developed a feel for when it’s possible to push players.

Coaches across the NHL are concerned each season about the impact of the break, given the lack of practice time to prepare for the first game back. It’s a balancing act. And the Sabres’ meager showing Saturday was an eye-opener for players. They needed to work their way back into midseason form.

A formidable opponent awaits. The Kings (29-18-7) are third in the Pacific Division, only one point behind the first-place Vegas Golden Knights entering play Sunday. Los Angeles in 4-1-1 in its last six games. It’s a big, physical, skilled team that will make the Sabres pay for mistakes.

"It was important to compete harder, to push harder, to push past fatigue and battle," said Granato. "I loved the way our guys did that. I said after the game (Saturday), I thought that's what you're missing after seven days of, you know, R and R that was well-earned by our guys. You come back and, again, you're playing a team that's already on their third game back and seven days into a schedule. We're trying to catch up and today was a day for us to push really hard so we can catch up faster."

Goalie plan

Craig Anderson occupied the net on the visitors’ side of the ice during practice, a sign the 41-year-old is in line to start Monday against the Kings. Anderson is 8-6-2 with a .918 save percentage this season.

Granato wasn’t prepared to commit to his three goalies each playing a game on this trip, which continues Wednesday in Anaheim against the Ducks and wraps Saturday in San Jose. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was in goal against the Flames, and Eric Comrie has made two appearances for Buffalo since returning from a conditioning start in Rochester on Jan. 9.

“I know we went from having lots of games in a short span to a little bit more spread out,” said Granato. “It's not necessarily trickier. It's just we're not gonna be able to keep all of those guys happy as far as the ice time they want. They're three competitive guys, so we’ll just take it from the coaching side, the next game we know who we were gonna go with, and we'll make a decision following the game.”