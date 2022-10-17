Sabres Notebook: Don Granato flips lines in practice but will it be that way in Edmonton?

The Buffalo Sabres shuffled their forward lines during practice Monday, but coach Don Granato sent a message to reporters through the team's PR department just as the workout was starting not to take the trios as gospel.

Granato was sticking by the story after practice that he was simply tinkering. So who's going to be together and who's going to be apart for Tuesday's game in Edmonton will have to wait for the morning skate in Rogers Place.

Observations: Eric Comrie stands tall, Sabres' comeback falls short Comrie stopped 33 of 37 shots, including 11 of 13 on the penalty kill, to provide the Sabres with a second promising goaltending performance to start the season in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Alex Tuch was moved to the top line in practice with Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson, a trio that finished together in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Florida. Victor Olofsson moved off that line to a group with Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Asplund. Dylan Cozens was centering JJ Peterka and Vinnie Hinostroza, who was a healthy scratch the first two games, while Zemgus Girgensons was centering Jack Quinn and Kyle Okposo. Peyton Krebs was with Anders Bjork and Riley Sheahan and appeared to be an odd man out.

"This is a lot of why I want guys comfortable playing different positions and with different personnel," Granato said. "We have a decision to make for tomorrow's lineup, but yet we have to have peak performance in practice duty, so we don't want any negative psychology coming in with even our own players.

"We don't need to get to our lines for tomorrow. There's many higher priority things to emphasize in that practice today rather than actually who's playing with whom. So we needed their attention somewhere else. And details of what we did, some of the stuff we talked about ... they were high priority, compared to who's playing with whom."

Sheahan, who has been on injured reserve, was not limited and skated in a regular role. Bjork was put on waivers after practice, with the Sabres hoping he can clear and go to Rochester.

Meanwhile, the tandem of Thompson and Skinner that combined for 71 goals last year was blanked in the first two games.

"You have 20 shifts in the game, you can't score 20 goals," Granato said. "So stop trying to score and actually read a play, and figure out what needs to happen in this particular play. That's playing efficient, where you start to wear on the other team instead of wearing yourself out. Just looking at the game (Saturday), there were lots of little increments when we did things that will eventually wear us out. And they're our decisions."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Pondering the power play

The Sabres did not practice their power play on the ice Monday after an 0-for-8 start in the first two games, so it's uncertain what personnel changes might be in the offing. But it's clearly something the team spent time on in the video room as their entries into the offensive zone have been poor and the units have been largely unable to set up a concerted attack with the man advantage.

"We have talked about that a lot. It's an area that we are looking at and have looked at significantly," Granato said. "Lots of times you try to rely on your own skill because you have confidence in your skill and it's counterproductive. At that point, you've got to enter that zone more methodically."

Mike Harrington: Even in defeat, lots for Sabres to learn from tussle with pugnacious Panthers This matchup with the Florida Panthers had a much different feel than the Sabres' four losses last season, writes Mike Harrington.

"It's pretty early in the season and I think everyone wants it to click right away and we're maybe trying to do a little too much and just overcomplicating it," said Thompson. "We've just got to get back to being simple, maybe be a little more direct. Focus to shoot pucks early and I think it seems chances will open up from there."

Dahlin is a standout

Granato gave it up to defensive Rasmus Dahlin, who scored in both games while averaging 25 minutes of ice time. It's the first the time the 22-year-old has had a goal in the first two games of a season.

"I think it's easy to see why he's wearing an 'A'. He's feisty and his competitiveness went through and so did his expectation to score," Granato said. "That's a key difference. He has a better sense of objective of how to go about that and not compromising defending."

Dahlin spent much of Saturday's game engaged in scrums with Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk and the pair was heavily involved in a scrum at the final horn. Dahlin said the game against the defending Presidents Trophy champions didn't remotely have the feel of an early October matchup.

"Not at all. It kind of felt like end of the year type of hockey," he said. "It was really good to get a sense of that. It's a confidence boost for us that we can be in those games and compete against the best teams."