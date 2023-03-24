Jeff Skinner raised his left arm in the air and shook his head in disbelief after Devon Levi used his glove to snare a shot by Buffalo Sabres rookie defenseman Owen Power.

Levi looked calm as five of his new teammates stood around the net at an optional morning skate Friday. Each was desperately trying to get the puck past the 21-year-old rookie goalie during his first formal on-ice workout with the team, and his surprising stop on Power earned a series of stick taps from the coaches watching from nearby.

One week after signing an entry-level contract to start his professional career, Levi finally received his work visa and began to prepare to possibly debut for the Sabres before their regular season ends April 14.

“It’s out of my control, so I can’t really think about it,” said Levi, describing his mindset while waiting for immigration approval. “How I was thinking about it was, you can’t keep the beast tamed in the cage for too long. So, it’s just a matter of time, getting out and being hungry. I’m just super hungry to get out there and stop pucks.”

There’s no timeline for Levi to receive a turn in net for the Sabres. He hasn’t played a game in two weeks and the slow immigration process kept him out of practice until Friday. Levi joined a few teammates on the ice at the conclusion of their workout Thursday and faced a variety of shots, but it was hardly the kind of tuneup he’ll need before facing NHL shooters in a game.

Levi’s also breaking in new equipment that must be approved by the league. He hasn’t been sitting idle, though. A finalist for the Hobey Baker and Mike Richter awards, Levi watched a small-area drill from the 100-level seats behind fellow goalie Craig Anderson during practice Monday. Levi also took notes during the Sabres’ losses to Boston and Nashville, jotting down the scoring chances allowed and some details that he noticed in the opposing goalies: Jeremy Swayman and Juuse Saros.

The wait has also given Levi time to get adjusted to the routine of an NHLer. His schedule is far different than it was at Northeastern, where he broke records and cemented himself as one of the top goalies in the history of NCAA Division I men’s hockey.

Levi won’t have another practice with the Sabres until Tuesday because of the schedule, so he and the coaching staff are taking a wait-and-see approach. There’s no set plan for him to get a game. The team has three other goalies on the roster, plus it hasn’t been eliminated from the playoffs. His focus is on what he can control.

“I’m not sure, it’s kind of up to them,” Levi said of his possible debut. “I kind of trust them with what they’re doing. They’re going to make a playoff push. They’re the guys that kind of decide the decisions. So just leaving it up to them. I trust their judgment.”

Sitting out

Winger Vinnie Hinostroza (personal reasons) and goalie Craig Anderson (maintenance) didn’t skate for a second consecutive day. Anderson was given the morning off Friday because the Sabres planned to dress Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie for their game against the New Jersey Devils.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) was spotted at KeyBank Center again but isn’t close to returning to the lineup.

Prospect update

Sabres prospect Matt Savoie carried an 11-game point streak into the Winnipeg Ice’s game Friday night. Savoie, a first-round draft pick in 2022, had nine goals and 25 points during that span. The 19-year-old center entered the matchup against Brandon with 38 goals and 95 points in 62 games this season.