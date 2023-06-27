NASHVILLE – General managers can become sentimental with their team’s prospects.

The relationship begins with a face-to-face conversation, typically at the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo. In the case of Jack Quinn, the Sabres interviewed him over video conference call ahead of the 2020 draft when he was Kevyn Adams’ first pick on the job. Quinn wowed the staff with his potential on the ice, work ethic, competitiveness and desire to be great.

Adams spends hours watching video of each prospect that’s expected to be available in the first round each year. And once the player is selected, the Sabres’ development staff works with whomever it is to prepare him for a career in the NHL. Now, as Buffalo attempts to snap a 12-year playoff drought, teams are asking about some of those prospects in exchange for a player whom Adams is targeting to improve Don Granato’s roster in Buffalo.

“At the end of the day, I always methodically go back to, what’s going to help our team get better and what’s going to help us move forward and get us closer to trying to win a Stanley Cup?” Adams told reporters in Nashville. “I feel like I’m a nice person, but I want to win and I want to win really bad and I want to win as much as you can possibly want that. So, will I make tough decisions? Of course. That’s what we have to do.”

According to CapFriendly.com, the Sabres are projected to have $14.459 million in cap space for the 2022-23 season, and they’re in the market for a top-four defenseman. A trade would require Adams to part with prospects and/or draft picks, while a free agent who fits that role will be expensive. Yet he’s exploring both avenues ahead of the NHL draft’s first round Wednesday night.

"It’s only going to be done if it’s right," he repeated.

Qualifying offers

The Sabres have yet to finalize which of their five restricted free agents will receive a qualifying offer before the deadline Friday. By doing so, they would retain the rights to Tyson Jost, Brett Murray, Linus Weissbach, Matej Pekar and Kale Clague.

Adams has expressed an interest in signing Jost, who, at 25, fits the team’s style of play and is young enough to improve under Granato. Jost had seven goals and 22 points in 59 games after arriving via waivers.

“Especially with Jost, we’ve talked to them the last number of weeks about how he’s someone that we’d love to have back and the ball’s in his court a little bit now," said Adams.

Extension talks

Adams said he has yet to approach the agent for Casey Mittelstadt about a possible contract extension for the 2017 first-round draft pick following his breakout season. Mittelstadt, like Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, is eligible to sign July 1. And while the Sabres have yet to broach the conversation, Adams reiterated how important Mittelstadt is to their plans.

“No, and it's not from a lack of that we're not interested in doing that,” Adams said. “We definitely are, in terms of what he means to our group and the leader that he's emerged as and just certainly the way he performed down the stretch.”

Rochester departures

NHL teams likely will want to speak to Seth Appert about assistant coach openings this summer, but Rochester’s coach is expected to be back with the Amerks in the fall, said Adams. Appert led his club to the American Hockey League’s Eastern Conference final, and Rochester has won four playoff series the past two years while successfully developing prospects.

“I believe 100% that Seth Appert will be an NHL head coach someday," said Adams. "It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when, in my opinion. For right now, where he's at, I think he feels like he's in a good spot."

In other news, Adams told reporters that he, Appert and associate general manager Jason Karmanos expect to soon fill the Amerks' assistant coach jobs vacated by Mike Weber and Michael Peca, whom left to join the staffs of the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers, respectively.