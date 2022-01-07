Sabres notebook: Defensemen Robert Hagg, Jacob Bryson rejoin practice

The Buffalo Sabres' defense moved closer to full strength Friday with Robert Hagg and Jacob Bryson returning to practice in KeyBank Center.

Hagg has not played since Dec. 14 against Winnipeg because of a lingering lower-body injury that required time to heal, and Bryson was placed in the NHL's Covid-19 protocol on Dec. 29.

Sabres coach Don Granato told reporters after practice Friday that Hagg will need additional practice time before a decision is made about his availability Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bryson, 24, will also gauge his readiness at practice Sunday and Monday, but he expects to be ready to return to the lineup.

"It's been an ongoing thing through the season," Hagg explained after practice Friday. "I tried to deal with it, but at one point, I didn't feel it was fair to me or the team to keep pushing it or keep trying. I've been rehabbing for close to three weeks and the way I feel out there right now, I haven't felt that way during the whole season, so that's a good thing."