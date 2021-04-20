Sabres notebook: Defenseman Will Borgen nears return from broken forearm

“He’s another player that’s on the cusp of full-time NHL potential,” Granato said. “To get to that point, there’s a lot of little intricacies that he’s gotten right and I’m excited because of that. He’s right on the cusp of full-time duty is the way I look at it and this is a great opportunity for that.”

Borgen’s ascent in February wasn’t unexpected. He has already logged 140 games with the Rochester Americans, playing a significant role as a shutdown right-shot defenseman and earning his first NHL promotion in March 2019.

However, Borgen started this season as a member of the Sabres’ taxi squad, participating in mostly small-group workouts in Buffalo and on the road. An impressive training camp had him on former coach Ralph Krueger’s radar for a lineup spot, which finally came when the team exited a two-week Covid-19 pause on Feb. 15.

Borgen averaged 16:59 of ice time across four games, the last of which included the injury.

“It (stunk) because I was just getting in the lineup and playing,” said Borgen. “It was fun. The last two months or whatever, I’ve never been injured during the season before, but it’s just a lot of training again. Trying to get my arm back healthy. It’s not as much fun as playing.”