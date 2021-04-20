Sabres notebook: Defenseman Will Borgen nears return from broken forearm

Will Borgen’s right arm went numb immediately after blocking a Kyle Palmieri shot during the first period in Prudential Center on Feb. 20.
Borgen, a 24-year-old defenseman, helped the Buffalo Sabres kill the rest of that New Jersey Devils power play before going to the bench. The laceration on his forearm was stitched up and Borgen continued playing through the pain, logging 19:14 of ice time in a 3-2 win.
It wasn’t until Borgen returned to Buffalo for an MRI that the diagnosis was confirmed: a broken forearm that would require surgery and six-to-eight weeks out of the lineup. The injury paused Borgen’s opportunity to carve out a role on the Sabres’ blue line after he played four impressive games from Feb. 15-20.
“It didn’t feel good. … They just kind of stitched it up because it was bleeding a little bit,” Borgen recalled after participating in the Sabres’ morning skate Tuesday. “I didn’t have an excuse to not play at the time. I didn’t know it was broken yet.”
Borgen’s season could resume as soon as Thursday against Boston, as the former fourth-round draft choice has rejoined the Sabres with a plan to show he’s ready for a full-time job in the NHL. It’s unclear who Borgen will replace in the lineup, but interim coach Don Granato expressed excitement for adding another young player to the mix.
“He’s another player that’s on the cusp of full-time NHL potential,” Granato said. “To get to that point, there’s a lot of little intricacies that he’s gotten right and I’m excited because of that. He’s right on the cusp of full-time duty is the way I look at it and this is a great opportunity for that.”
Borgen’s ascent in February wasn’t unexpected. He has already logged 140 games with the Rochester Americans, playing a significant role as a shutdown right-shot defenseman and earning his first NHL promotion in March 2019.
However, Borgen started this season as a member of the Sabres’ taxi squad, participating in mostly small-group workouts in Buffalo and on the road. An impressive training camp had him on former coach Ralph Krueger’s radar for a lineup spot, which finally came when the team exited a two-week Covid-19 pause on Feb. 15.
Borgen averaged 16:59 of ice time across four games, the last of which included the injury.
“It (stunk) because I was just getting in the lineup and playing,” said Borgen. “It was fun. The last two months or whatever, I’ve never been injured during the season before, but it’s just a lot of training again. Trying to get my arm back healthy. It’s not as much fun as playing.”
With Borgen still out, the Sabres’ top-six defensemen are Rasmus Ristolainen, Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, Jacob Bryson, Colin Miller and Mattias Samuelsson. Matt Irwin is also on the roster and Brandon Davidson occupies a spot on the taxi squad. Jake McCabe (knee) is out for the season.
Borgen can use the final weeks of the season to try to earn a roster spot for next season. The pending restricted free agent has shown a mature game in the defensive zone, including on the penalty kill.
“On the intangibles side, his body language, even his posture, he knows it, he senses it,” Granato said of Borgen. “He’s got enough experience at the NHL level, enough experience through ups and downs between Rochester and the NHL. He’s been able to internalize a lot of dynamics that go into the maturing process of becoming and knowing you’re an everyday NHL player. I think he presents that now, he presents that level of confidence and self-assuredness. Again, those are the reasons I’m excited to see him in the lineup and get him in the lineup.”
Potential debut
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen may not have to wait much longer to realize his dream of playing in the National Hockey League.
Luukkonen, the Sabres' top goaltending prospect, is “in consideration” to be in goal for Buffalo on Thursday night against the Boston Bruins in KeyBank Center, according to Granato. A second-round draft choice in 2017, Luukkonen is expected to be the backup behind Dustin Tokarski on Tuesday.
The debut would come earlier than anticipated. Organizations typically prefer a prospect to play at least 100 games between overseas and the minors – Luukkonen has 62 – but injuries will force the 22-year-old into action.
Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton, the Sabres’ top two goalies, are out with lower-body injuries. Luukkonen has an underwhelming .888 save percentage in 14 games with the Rochester Americans, but the Amerks’ roster is thin because of injuries and promotions to Buffalo.
Prospect signing
The Sabres are adding an intriguing prospect at a position of need.
Lukas Rousek, a sixth-round draft pick in 2019, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Tuesday after completing an outstanding season in Czech Republic's top professional league.
Rousek, 22, totaled 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points in 49 games with HC Sparta Praha in Czech Extraliga. He was not drafted in his first year of eligibility, but an impressive playoff run with HC Sparta Praha in 2019 drew the attention of Sabres scout Frank Musil.
Rousek, who is listed at 5-foot-11, had 28 goals among 67 points in 101 professional games since his draft day.
Failure to launch
Citing challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday that it won’t launch its season.
The league had a plan in place to complete a shortened season in hub cities. Ontario’s Minister of Sport, Lisa McLeod, said last week that it would be “irresponsible” to approve a plan for the OHL to return to play, citing Covid-19 outbreaks in other leagues, including the NHL.
The OHL’s announcement guarantees that Sabres prospect Jack Quinn can continue to play professional hockey this season. Quinn, 19, has two goals with seven assists for nine points in 15 games with the Rochester Americans. He recently played center and may be under consideration for an audition with the Sabres in the season’s final weeks.