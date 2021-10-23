Sabres notebook: Dan Girardi still spending time around the NHL roster

One of the National Hockey League’s all-time leaders in blocked shots has been on the KeyBank Center ice for most Buffalo Sabres practices and morning skates since training camp began last month.

And he’s not among Don Granato’s 23 rostered players.

Inside the NHL: When it comes to Eichel, the money is as big an issue as the surgery In a flat-cap time, there's just not many teams that can afford a $10 million contract for the next four years, and the Sabres aren't budging about retaining any salary, Mike Harrington says.

Dan Girardi, a retired NHL defenseman who was an interim assistant coach under Granato last season, remains around the team despite holding the title of development coach. Although Girardi didn’t become a full-time member of Granato’s staff, he’s attending on-ice workouts to mentor and provide the Sabres’ young defensemen with an additional resource during the 82-game season.

“I don’t think of Danny as a development coach,” Granato said of Girardi. “He has too much experience, and he did a tremendous job last year instilling some calm and confidence in our defensive group and even our whole team. He’s respected by everybody here, and anytime you can get him around our guys more, even our coaching staff more, the better.”

Girardi coached the Sabres’ defensemen and penalty kill after Granato took over as interim coach on March 17, less than two years after he played his last NHL game with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Connor McDavid is off to a furious start, with 13 points in five games.