Sabres Notebook: Crosby & Co. hit town looking to cash in again at KeyBank Center

There is no respite in coming home for the Buffalo Sabres.
Not when Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the rest of the Pittsburgh Penguins will be waiting for them to open a two-game series Thursday night in KeyBank Center.
The Sabres are just 2-7-2 downtown this season, tied with New Jersey (2-9-1) for the fewest home wins in the NHL. And they are winless in their last six here (0-5-1), dating to their 4-3 shootout win over the Devils on Jan. 30.
The Penguins, meanwhile, are 10-0-2 in their last 12 games in Buffalo and have not lost one in regulation since April 23, 2013. But strangely enough, the Sabres have won three straight in Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.
Crosby, 33, has nine goals and 15 assists and is again a point-per-game player with 24 in 24 games. He will be playing in his 1,009th career NHL game Thursday and has feasted on the Sabres in his career with 21 goals and 63 points in 42 games. He has recorded at least one point in 37 of the 42 meetings.
Crosby had the final goal in the teams' most recent matchup, a 4-2 Pittsburgh victory in Buffalo on March 5, 2020.
Jake Guentzel is next on the club in scoring at 8-14-22 while Malkin, now 34, is at 6-13-19. Winger Kasperi Kapanen has four goals in the last five games and seven for the season.
After some early struggles in goal, Tristan Jarry has shored up the position of late for Pittsburgh. He's tied for the NHL lead in wins since Feb. 16 by going 7-2 while compiling a 2.43 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.
Pittsburgh comes to town on a three-game winning streak after Tuesday's 4-2 win over the New York Rangers in PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are third in the East, three points behind Washington.
The Pens are 8-3 in their last 11 games and have turned around a season that opened with quick crisis. They got blown out by a combined score of 11-5 in the opening two games of the season at Philadelphia but have gone 15-7-1 since.
Division buddies
The games here Thursday and Saturday nights will mark the first of eight meetings this season against the Penguins. The teams have not been division rivals since the 1997-98 season.
That year, the Penguins won the Northeast Division while the Sabres finished third. But the Penguins were upset in the first round of the playoffs by Montreal that spring while the Sabres advanced to the Eastern Conference final before losing to Washington.
Pittsburgh moved to the Atlantic Division in 1998 and stayed there until the Metropolitan Division was formed in 2013.
Hutton vs. Pens?
After Jonas Johansson started three of the last four games, it's reasonable to think Carter Hutton will get a chance in goal against the Penguins. Especially since they're a team he has dominated in his career by going 5-1, 1.95/.940 in eight career games.
The only team Hutton has been better against in his career? It's the Sabres. He went 5-0, 0.98/.963 against Buffalo while with Nashville and St. Louis.
Shootout choices
On a night the Sabres' top line had plenty of impact, their choices in the blink-and-it's-over shootout Tuesday night in Philadelphia were Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt – and not Sam Reinhart or Taylor Hall.
Coach Ralph Krueger's shootout choices are heavily influenced by goaltending coach Mike Bales, who charts cumulative totals for goalies and shooters in practice. The club routinely ends its practices with shootout drills.
Choosing shooters that way is common for NHL coaches. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said after the game he left his choices up to goaltending coach Kim Dillabaugh, and they were rewarded with goals by Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick.
Krueger said Reinhart and Hall were "coming up in the next slots" but the shootout was over in two rounds as both Dahlin and Mittelstadt were stopped by Brian Elliott.
"We do a lot of penalty shooting in practice and [Dahlin] is top of the group actually in productivity," Krueger said after the game. "It's a specialty team we look at and they do get called for a reason. Mittelstadt is also outstanding at it.
"You would always like to remix those cards when you lose and this time, this is the order we had it in. It is something that is cumulative over many, many practices."
After getting stopped Tuesday, both Mittelstadt (3-9) and Dahlin (1-3) fell to 33% in shootouts for their career. Reinhart is at 32% (7-22), while Hall is at 24% (8-33).
Another win for Flyers' Elliott
Elliott allowed just one goal over the final 45 minutes in relief of Carter Hart to get the win Tuesday and extend his career mastery over Buffalo.
Elliott is 16-2-2 against the Sabres with a 1.67 goals-against average and .943 save percentage. As you might have guessed, the wins, GAA and save percentage are his best against any opponent.
In four games against Buffalo this year, Elliott is 3-0, 0.91/.967, allowing just three goals on 90 shots and posting shutouts in both of his starts.