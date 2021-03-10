Sabres Notebook: Crosby & Co. hit town looking to cash in again at KeyBank Center

There is no respite in coming home for the Buffalo Sabres.

Not when Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the rest of the Pittsburgh Penguins will be waiting for them to open a two-game series Thursday night in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres are just 2-7-2 downtown this season, tied with New Jersey (2-9-1) for the fewest home wins in the NHL. And they are winless in their last six here (0-5-1), dating to their 4-3 shootout win over the Devils on Jan. 30.

The Penguins, meanwhile, are 10-0-2 in their last 12 games in Buffalo and have not lost one in regulation since April 23, 2013. But strangely enough, the Sabres have won three straight in Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.

Crosby, 33, has nine goals and 15 assists and is again a point-per-game player with 24 in 24 games. He will be playing in his 1,009th career NHL game Thursday and has feasted on the Sabres in his career with 21 goals and 63 points in 42 games. He has recorded at least one point in 37 of the 42 meetings.

Crosby had the final goal in the teams' most recent matchup, a 4-2 Pittsburgh victory in Buffalo on March 5, 2020.