Sabres notebook: Craig Anderson to face Senators for first time since leaving Ottawa

But in the end, the location of the game takes some emotion out of a reunion that was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the injury that’s limited Anderson to only nine games with the Sabres.

“It’s no different than playing any other team,” said Anderson. “I think that’s the mindset. Obviously, there’s guys there that I played with and coaching staff, trainers, etc. That’s always fun to go see those guys, but at the end of the day, when the puck drops, you’re still competing. You’re still competitors. You’re still trying to win the game. Nothing changes from that standpoint. I’m sure there will be some chirps and what not from some guys, but you take it, and you see how the game goes. Go out and play hard. Play the right way.”

In Ottawa, Anderson received the starting opportunity that was ripped away from him elsewhere. Across 10 seasons, he amassed a .914 save percentage and 2.84 goals-against average. He finished fourth in Vezina Trophy voting in 2012-13 after recording a league-best .941 save percentage in 24 games, and in 2017, he won the Masterton Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.