Sabres Notebook: Craig Anderson could earn another outdoor win in Heritage Classic

HAMILTON, Ont. – Craig Anderson knows what it takes to stay as warm as possible while playing goal in the elements.

Anderson, the Buffalo Sabres’ goaltender, has started two of the league’s outdoor games, most recently the NHL 100 Classic in which he helped the Senators defeat the Montreal Canadiens, 3-0, at Ottawa’s TD Place Stadium on Dec. 16, 2017. Anderson, 41, was also in goal for the Heritage Classic in Vancouver on March 3, 2014.

Next for Anderson is a starting assignment for the Sabres against the Toronto Maple Leafs in front of 25,000 fans on Sunday at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field.

“The other two I was part of it were just a great experience,” Anderson said following the Sabres’ outdoor practice Saturday. “I wasn't really looking forward in time for this game. But now that we're here, and it's upon us, I remember how much fun it is out there. We're on the ice, cold, all bundled up. And just kind of the pure joy of hockey takes over.”