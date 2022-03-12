Sabres Notebook: Craig Anderson could earn another outdoor win in Heritage Classic

HAMILTON, Ont. – Craig Anderson knows what it takes to stay as warm as possible while playing goal in the elements.
Anderson, the Buffalo Sabres’ goaltender, has started two of the league’s outdoor games, most recently the NHL 100 Classic in which he helped the Senators defeat the Montreal Canadiens, 3-0, at Ottawa’s TD Place Stadium on Dec. 16, 2017. Anderson, 41, was also in goal for the Heritage Classic in Vancouver on March 3, 2014.
Next for Anderson is a starting assignment for the Sabres against the Toronto Maple Leafs in front of 25,000 fans on Sunday at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field.
The Swedish defenseman has learned from errors and grown in confidence against top lines, propelling him into the NHL's upper echelon at his position.
“The other two I was part of it were just a great experience,” Anderson said following the Sabres’ outdoor practice Saturday. “I wasn't really looking forward in time for this game. But now that we're here, and it's upon us, I remember how much fun it is out there. We're on the ice, cold, all bundled up. And just kind of the pure joy of hockey takes over.”
It did not surprise reporters when coach Don Granato announced Anderson as the Sabres’ starter for the event. Anderson had a camera strapped to his helmet during practice Saturday, which was delayed an hour because of weather. Anderson has re-established himself as Buffalo’s top goalie since returning from injury, starting 11 of 17 games since Jan. 29.
With a win Sunday, Anderson will join future Hall-of-Fame goalie Henrik Lundqvist as the only goalies to earn three victories in outdoor games. The Sabres’ top netminder will also move into a tie with Mike Richter for the fifth-most wins by an American-born goalie (301). Anderson earned his 300th career win Thursday with 30 saves against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Nineteen years since he first appeared in an NHL game with the Chicago Blackhawks, Anderson is on the cusp of becoming the sixth U.S.-born goalie to reach 300 wins.
An outdoor game against the rival Maple Leafs is a different challenge, though.
“You get a lot of reflection off the sun,” Anderson explained. “As the sun goes down, and you kind of get that artificial light, the biggest visual change is no stands on the glass. Here with the outdoors, we've got a big range between glass and where the stands are. You kind of get that gray or white area, which can be tricky at times. But you get used to it pretty quickly and kind of try to adapt as best you can.”
Lineup notes
Support Local Journalism
Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald (upper-body injury) did not practice but sat on the bench with fellow injured teammates Drake Caggiula and Malcolm Subban after the Sabres, including owners Terry and Kim Pegula, posed for a team photo prior to practice. Fitzgerald remains day-to-day and won’t be in the lineup Sunday.
Caggiula recently underwent fusion surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck and hasn’t been around the team, but Granato expressed excitement that the group could be together for the event.
“These guys have really come together and they’ve become a very, very tight family group,” said Granato.
Winger Rasmus Asplund, who was injured on a blocked shot Thursday night, practiced and is expected to play against the Maple Leafs, said Granato. Sabres forward Mark Jankowski, a Hamilton native, is in line to be a healthy scratch.
Fan event
The NHL is hosting a fan festival ahead of the Heritage Classic, beginning at noon and running through the second intermission Sunday. A ticket is needed to enter the festivities, which will take place in the South Plaza and on Cannon Street at Tim Hortons Field. There are family-friendly hockey interactive games and attractions, special appearances and an opportunity to take a photo with the Stanley Cup.
Donation
The Sabres, Maple Leafs and NHL announced Saturday that each will donate to Hockey 4 Youth to help expand the organization’s programming in Hamilton.
Hockey 4 Youth provides free on-ice and off-ice T.E.A.C.H. (Technology, Entrepreneurship, Arts, Community Giving, and Healthy Active Living) life skills programming.
The Sabres, Maple Leafs and NHL celebrated the donation by inviting kids from the Hamilton Boys and Girls Club to participate in ball hockey programming with NHL alumni Mark Fraser, Peter Ing, Wilf Paiement, Wayne Primeau and Rick Vaive.
Levi is playing so well that it’s fair to wonder if he’s become the Sabres’ top goaltending prospect, ascending above Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Rochester and Erik Portillo at the University of Michigan.
Another honor
Sabres prospect Devon Levi was named the NCAA Hockey East Conference’s Goaltender of the Year for his remarkable sophomore season at Northeastern University. Levi, 20, has a .953 save percentage, 1.45 goals-against average, 10 shutouts and 20-8-1 record in 29 games. Levi was also named a first-team All-Star for Hockey East.