Sabres notebook: Cozens returns after one-game break

NEW YORK – The Buffalo Sabres are watching how all of their players react to their compressed schedule but seem particularly concerned about its impact on young players.
Dylan Cozens sat out Sunday's game against Philadelphia and Casey Mittelstadt was sent back to the taxi squad for Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers. And neither was a benching. It was just about managing workloads.
Cozens, 20, said he understood the plan even though he's been pulled from the lineup twice this season.
"I try and take advantage of those days as much as I can," said Cozens, who has had a brutally busy season with his role on Team Canada in the World Junior Championship before joining the Sabres. "Whether it's just taking care of my body, letting my body rest a little bit. Watching the games from up top, you can learn a lot. I think it definitely helps going into the next game."
Cozens skated at right wing Tuesday on a line with Tobias Rieder and Cody Eakin, a spot he occupied earlier in the season. He took over for Mittelstadt.
"At 20 years of age we just felt it was a good game for him to take a step back," coach Ralph Krueger said of sitting Cozens in Sunday's 3-0 defeat. "And I think he can be a difference-maker ... where the spaces are different than they were against Philadelphia, where the opportunities are different strategically, too. I really see Dylan as an important piece."
Cozens said he was interested to see what it would be like to play in Madison Square Garden, one of the league's most tradition-laden arenas.
"Growing up in Canada, I haven't been to too many of these cities," Cozens said. "So every time we go on the road, it's exciting to go to a new place playing a new rink. And being in downtown New York City, it's pretty cool getting to play in this rink. But at the same time, we're here on a business trip."
Bryson also debuts in MSG
Rookie defenseman Jacob Bryson also came off the taxi squad and into the lineup. Bryson, who made his NHL debut last week at New Jersey, played in his fourth NHL game.
"It was fun speaking with with him today at the end of the morning skate because he's never been in Madison Square Garden," Krueger said. "And you can see the eyes popping out of his head. It is wonderful as a coach when you end up with those kind of interactions where a player gets to play in MSG for the first time in his life."
AHL honors ex-Sabres prospect
Lehigh Valley forward Max Willman, a former Sabres prospect now in the Philadelphia organization, was named AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Sunday.
In a five-goal week, Willman's first two-goal game in the AHL included an overtime winner against Binghamton. He has six goals and seven points in seven games.