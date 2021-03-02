Sabres notebook: Cozens returns after one-game break

NEW YORK – The Buffalo Sabres are watching how all of their players react to their compressed schedule but seem particularly concerned about its impact on young players.

Dylan Cozens sat out Sunday's game against Philadelphia and Casey Mittelstadt was sent back to the taxi squad for Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers. And neither was a benching. It was just about managing workloads.

Cozens, 20, said he understood the plan even though he's been pulled from the lineup twice this season.

"I try and take advantage of those days as much as I can," said Cozens, who has had a brutally busy season with his role on Team Canada in the World Junior Championship before joining the Sabres. "Whether it's just taking care of my body, letting my body rest a little bit. Watching the games from up top, you can learn a lot. I think it definitely helps going into the next game."

Cozens skated at right wing Tuesday on a line with Tobias Rieder and Cody Eakin, a spot he occupied earlier in the season. He took over for Mittelstadt.