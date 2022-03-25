Sabres Notebook: Cody Eakin sparking OT wins as faceoff specialist

"And if there's a 2-on-1, you're not gonna change. That would be a bit of a bonehead play. It didn't end up panning out so you go off after that. But you've just got to try to read it and get off the ice when you can."

Among players who have taken at least 500 draws this season, Eakin entered Friday's game tied for 15th in the NHL in faceoff percentage at a team-high 55.9%.

Among Buffalo's other regular centers, Casey Mittelstadt entered Friday at 44.6%, Dylan Cozens was at 43.8% and Tage Thompson was at just 41.1%. As a team, the Sabres were last in the league at 46.2%.

"It's certainly an asset within a game," Granato said of Eakin's faceoff prowess. "We have three three guys in Cozens, Mittelstadt and Thompson that are learning the importance and value of having a center that can win draws because he's getting ice time they're not getting."

The Sabres were 1-7 this year in overtime-winning goals before the two victories on the Western Canada trip and have been appreciably better in extra time in recent games.