Sabres Notebook: Cody Eakin out for weekend back-to-back after practice injury

"I think it's nice that I played most of the preseason at center," Girgensons said. "So it's definitely gonna be easier just to jump right back into it. I feel comfortable with playing both positions. So I don't think it will be that hard of a transition."

The loss of Eakin is a tough one given his strong start over the first three games and the challenge coming Friday from Boston's top line of Patrice Bergeron between Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. The Sabres haven't gone with major matchups thus far and likely will continue that method vs. the Bruins' heavyweights. Losing an experienced center like Eakin is a hit to that effort.

"It's an unbelievable line they have and they have had it for years," Girgensons said. "It's never easy to play them, but we don't really have matchups. I think every line is capable of playing against them if we stick to our system."

"Gotta be on our toes," added defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. "Play hard and play fast against them. Take away their time, maybe take some advantage that they want to play offensive hockey and maybe we can do something offensively on them."

No MSG, only ESPN+/Hulu

