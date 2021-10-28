Sabres notebook: Cody Eakin back at practice, closing in on return

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Center Cody Eakin took the Honda Center ice in a gold noncontact jersey Thursday morning but that didn't stop him from jumping into some drills. He missed his fourth straight game as the Sabres opened their four-game Western road trip against the Anaheim Ducks but his presence on the trip, and his work on ice, seem to indicate he will be back in the lineup very soon.

As Jack Eichel turns 25, the former Sabres captain still awaits a resolution Not much is known about Eichel’s whereabouts since he failed a physical at the start of Sabres training camp last month.

"I was happily surprised with Cody today, he looked way better (than expected)," coach Don Granato said. "I didn't go into it with much expectation. I thought he would stay out of anything close to a contact situation. He just wouldn't. He jumped right in. So he is definitely feeling better. But no timetable yet."

Eakin had a goal and two points as well as a 60.7% success rate on faceoffs during his first three games before he suffered an upper-body injury when he crashed into a net during practice on Oct. 20. He had been centering alternate captains Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo, but his absence has pushed Girgensons back in the middle between Okposo and Drake Caggiula.

"We'll get a better gauge the next couple of days as he gets into more contact in practice, but very encouraging," Granato said. "And he looks good. He's been skating on his own over the last couple of days. His energy, his speed and quickness look good today."