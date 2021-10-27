Sabres notebook: Casey Mittelstadt may rejoin team following 4-game road trip

Don Granato and the Buffalo Sabres are expecting to be without two of their centers when their four-game West Coast trip begins Thursday night in Anaheim.

Cody Eakin joined the Sabres on the road after sitting out practice Wednesday in KeyBank Center, while Casey Mittelstadt is still recovering from an upper-body injury and did not fly with the team to California.

Granato told reporters that Eakin is expected to be in the lineup at some point on the trip – Thursday is unlikely given the 30-year-old center's three-game absence and lack of practice time – but Mittelstadt is progressing enough to inspire hope that he could be ready to skate with the Sabres when they return to Buffalo late next week. Their first game following the trip is against Detroit at home on Nov. 6.

“I did not find out any more other than it’s encouraging, like the healing process is going as good as we’d hoped," Granato said of Mittelstadt. "With Mittsy there’s that day-by-day checking and so he’s definitely going in the right direction. ... It’s progressing and the hope is very shortly or immediately when we get back that he’d be able to integrate with us right away.”