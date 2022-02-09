Sabres Notebook: Casey Mittelstadt is again traveling on Recovery Road

"I think it's a compilation of things," he said. "I'm trying to speed up the ice and just not moving the way I want to. There comes a point where I think, 'I'm not helping myself out there and not helping the team.'"

Mittelstadt said the biggest challenge continues to be staying patient as he works his way back into the lineup.

"Attack every day and just keep trying to get better every day, even if it's just a little bit one day," he said. "There's definitely going to be peaks and valleys and I've talked about that a lot with the trainers and the medical staff. I think that's the hardest part for me, I'm not a very patient person, any way shape or form. But just keep coming to the rink. It's nice to be able to skate with the guys and be around the team and feel like you're a part of it a little more."

There is no timetable for Mittelstadt's return. The Sabres list him as week to week, so he's expected to be out at least the next three games.

Hinostroza absent

Winger Vinnie Hinostroza, who tried working on a lower-body injury in practice Tuesday but left early, was not on the ice Wednesday.