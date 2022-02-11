Sabres notebook: Casey Mittelstadt cleared for contact, inching closer to a return

Mittelstadt has been limited to only seven games this season because of separate upper-body injuries. The first occurred in the season opener Oct. 14 and kept him out until early December. Mittelstadt returned for three games, only to suffer a similar injury that required surgery. He was back in the lineup Jan. 25, but there were noticeable signs of rust. Mittelstadt lacked his typical speed and didn't appear capable of forechecking effectively. He left during the first intermission of his third game back and didn't return.

The Sabres feared a re-injury, but learned Mittelstadt simply had fluid around the area of his surgery. He skated on his own during the All-Star break and practiced in a noncontact jersey Wednesday. Although Mittelstadt was moving at game speed in practice Friday, he'll need more time to get his conditioning back.