Sabres notebook: Casey Fitzgerald learning through 'ups and downs' on defense

BOSTON – Casey Fitzgerald knows TD Garden better than most rookies in the NHL.

Here, at the home of the Bruins, Fitzgerald won two state championships with Malden Catholic High School and competed in big games as a defenseman for Boston College, including the annual Beanpot and Hockey East tournaments.

On Thursday night, at only 25 years old, Fitzgerald will be the eldest defenseman in the Sabres’ lineup when they play their final road game of the season against the Bruins.

“I’ve played in this building plenty of times, so it’s pretty cool coming back,” said Fitzgerald, a native of North Reading, Mass., and a third-round draft pick of the Sabres in 2016.

This is Fitzgerald’s second NHL game in the building – he faced the Bruins in TD Garden on Jan. 1 – but he’s now better equipped to compete against the Stanley Cup-contending divisional opponent. Fitzgerald has since played in 31 games on the right side of the Sabres’ defense, an experience that has opened his eyes to the consistency needed to have success against the best players in the world.

In his first 35 games in the NHL this season, Fitzgerald entered Thursday with six assists and 35 blocked shots while averaging 16:56 of ice time. He’s been a fixture on the penalty kill while providing consistent physical play and an unflappable aggressiveness.

It was Fitzgerald who forced the turnover that led to Casey Mittelstadt’s goal in the first period of a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday in KeyBank Center.

Fitzgerald hasn’t had a veteran defense partner to lean on, either. He’s spent the past several games with 24-year-old Jacob Bryson. Entering Thursday, the Sabres had 55.84% of the 5-on-5 shot attempts when the pair was on the ice together.

A restricted free agent this summer, Fitzgerald has taken advantage of his opportunity to show Sabres management that he can be part of the solution on defense next season.

“I think it’s just been getting adjusted and getting more comfortable with my game in the speed of things,” said Fitzgerald. “Kind of finding my role, what I do here and sticking to it. The biggest thing for me, and I think every person playing in this league, is you have to be consistent. You have to show up every night and that’s one thing that I’ve been trying to bring is my same game every night… There have been some ups and downs, but it’s been an awesome learning experience so far.”

Status quo

Even though the Sabres have one recall to use before season’s end and Kyle Okposo was unavailable to play in Boston, the club chose to not promote Rochester forwards Jack Quinn or JJ Peterka to the NHL for the game Thursday. Either player could have been in the lineup against the Bruins and returned to the Amerks in time for their regular-season finale Friday against Utica.

However, the Sabres decided both were better served remaining in Rochester to prepare for a game that might matter in the playoff chase. The Amerks need help – specifically losses by the Toronto Marlies – to qualify for the postseason.

“The essence of it is those guys are battling in really meaningful games and competitive games,” said Sabres coach Don Granato. “We were healthy enough that we didn’t need anybody. … In a different scenario, of course you’d like to get them more games up here, but not at the compromise of what they’re facing down there.”

Stopping by

Sabres prospect Devon Levi, a sophomore at Northeastern University in Boston, watched Buffalo’s morning skate Thursday at TD Garden with General Manager Kevyn Adams. Levi, 20, will return to Northeastern for his junior season. He won the NCAA’s top honor for goaltenders, the Mike Richter Award, this month after a record-setting sophomore campaign in which he totaled a .952 save percentage, 1.54 goals-against average and 10 shutouts.

Levi, a seventh-round draft choice in 2020, was acquired by the Sabres from Florida in the Sam Reinhart trade.

Lottery watch

The Sabres will learn at the draft lottery May 10 whether they will own a pair of top-15 picks for a second consecutive year. The Vegas Golden Knights are now guaranteed to finish, at best, ninth in the Western Conference during the regular season, placing them among the teams in the lottery. The Sabres will own that selection if it doesn’t land in the top 10. If the Golden Knights leap into the top 10 on lottery night, their 2023 first-round pick will go to Buffalo, regardless of how Vegas finishes next season.

Buffalo will have at least two first-rounders, its own and the one acquired from Florida in the Reinhart trade.

