Sabres notebook: Bruins hit town with 4-0 mark since trade for Taylor Hall

Here come Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar back to Buffalo. And here come the Boston Bruins, rejuvenated in the wake of last week's trade and back in the thick of the East Division race. They open a three-game series against the Sabres on Tuesday at KeyBank Center.
Hall said his move to Boston was what he hoped for after all the troubles with the Sabres that included the team's Covid-19 outbreak, the firing of coach Ralph Krueger and its franchise-record 18-game winless streak.
The Bruins are 4-0 since the deal, including the 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres last Tuesday in Boston in the first game after the deal that sent Anders Bjork and a second-round pick to Buffalo. Hall, who had two goals and a minus-21 rating in 37 games with the Sabres, has two goals, three points and a plus-4 rating with the Bruins. Lazar has one goal and an even rating.
Hall is playing on the second line with center David Krejci and winger Craig Smith. His mandate from the club was clear: Come in and be a complementary player.
"You don’t have to be our leading scorer, you’re not the face of the franchise like maybe some other places you’ve been,” coach Bruce Cassidy said last week when asked how he explained Hall's role to the former No. 1 overall pick. “Just be a good hockey player for the Boston Bruins. So keep building your game. Let’s see what your game is all about, come here, see what our game is all about, help us win.”
Hall has done that as the Bruins, albeit still in fourth place in the East, have climbed to within six points of the lead and have three games in hand on first-place Washington after Sunday's 6-3 win over the Caps. Krejci has three of his five goals this season since Hall joined his line.
Teams out of the race like the Sabres have paid particular attention to what's gone on in their current division but have also noted what's gone on in their normal one. You have to be concerned on both fronts.
Tough times vs. Bruins
Until Sunday's win over Pittsburgh, the Sabres were 0-10 at home and just 2-18-2 this season overall against the East's top four. They are 0-2-1 against Boston this year and a combined 1-13-1 against the Bruins, Penguins (1-5) and Islanders (1-6).
The Sabres are winless in their last eight games with Boston (0-6-2), and have lost four straight to them at home. This is the first three-game home series in franchise history, and was necessitated by the March 20 postponement when the Bruins were dealing with positive Covid-19 tests.
Tuesday's game is a 6:30 start for NBC Sports Network. It was supposed to be the front half of a doubleheader featuring St. Louis and Colorado, but that game was postponed by the Avs' Covid-19 pause.
East Amherst's DeSimone loaned to Amerks
After spending parts of the last five seasons with the San Jose Barracuda, defenseman Nick DeSimone of East Amherst has been acquired on an AHL loan by the Rochester Amerks from the Vegas Golden Knights.
DeSimone was acquired by Vegas from the San Jose Sharks last week for a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft. Oddly enough, that pick originally belonged to the Sabres and was sent to Vegas in 2019 for defenseman Colin Miller.
DeSimone had five assists in 14 games this season for the Barracuda and served as an assistant captain. He has appeared in 190 career AHL games, collecting 26 goals and 65 points. He had a career-high 46 points in 2018-19, when he finished tied for seventh in scoring among AHL defensemen. The 26-year-old played three years at Union College from 2014-2017, compiling 15 goals and 48 points in 108 games.
Son of Vegas' DeBoer transfers to Niagara
Another connection to Vegas also announced his decision to come to Western New York to continue his hockey career. Boston University center Jack DeBoer – the son of Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer – revealed on Twitter that he is transferring to Niagara University.
Jack DeBoer, who played for the United States National Development Team program in 2017-18, had five goals and 12 points in 57 games for BU the last three seasons.
