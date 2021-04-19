Sabres notebook: Bruins hit town with 4-0 mark since trade for Taylor Hall

Here come Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar back to Buffalo. And here come the Boston Bruins, rejuvenated in the wake of last week's trade and back in the thick of the East Division race. They open a three-game series against the Sabres on Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

Taylor Hall says Boston was his No. 1 choice and he's thrilled for chance with Bruins Hall said his move to Boston was what he hoped for after all the troubles with the Sabres that included the team's Covid-19 outbreak, the firing of coach Ralph Krueger and its franchise-record 18-game winless streak.

The Bruins are 4-0 since the deal, including the 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres last Tuesday in Boston in the first game after the deal that sent Anders Bjork and a second-round pick to Buffalo. Hall, who had two goals and a minus-21 rating in 37 games with the Sabres, has two goals, three points and a plus-4 rating with the Bruins. Lazar has one goal and an even rating.

Hall is playing on the second line with center David Krejci and winger Craig Smith. His mandate from the club was clear: Come in and be a complementary player.

"You don’t have to be our leading scorer, you’re not the face of the franchise like maybe some other places you’ve been,” coach Bruce Cassidy said last week when asked how he explained Hall's role to the former No. 1 overall pick. “Just be a good hockey player for the Boston Bruins. So keep building your game. Let’s see what your game is all about, come here, see what our game is all about, help us win.”