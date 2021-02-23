Sabres Notebook: Borgen joins McCabe on injured list, Bryson debuts

"Absolute shock. What courage that kid had," Krueger said before Tuesday's rematch against the Devils. "He broke his arm the end of the first period, played two more and as a result because he played it was doubtful it was broken. It's so disappointing when you look at the opportunity that was on the table now (with Jake McCabe and Rasmus Ristolainen both out)."

The Sabres entered the game down three defensemen, with McCabe, Borgen and Rasmus Ristolainen (Covid-19) all out of the lineup.

McCabe, who was also injured Saturday and will need surgery for ligament damage, tweeted his thanks to the organization and its fans Tuesday morning.

"Although it’s been an extremely difficult few days, I have been overwhelmed with the amount of support and well wishes from my family, friends, @BuffaloSabres organization and the Buffalo community," McCabe wrote. "I greatly appreciate it and I know my best hockey is yet to come."

McCabe ended the tweet with the pumped-up emoji, but the 27-year-old has a lot of work ahead of him.