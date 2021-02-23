Sabres Notebook: Borgen joins McCabe on injured list, Bryson debuts

NEWARK, N.J. – Another day, another Buffalo Sabres defenseman headed for surgery.
One day after the Sabres got the news they expected that veteran Jake McCabe's season was over due to a serious knee injury, the team was stunned to learn that rookie Will Borgen will be out 6-8 weeks after surgery for a fractured forearm suffered here Saturday.
Jacob Bryson, the club's fourth-round pick in 2017, made his NHL debut in Borgen's place and was paired with veteran Colin Miller.
Borgen, 24, suffered the injury while blocking a shot on the penalty kill during the 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Coach Ralph Krueger initially termed the injury as day-to-day and held out hope that Borgen would only miss Monday's game on Long Island.
But a further evaluation revealed the break and Borgen is now out of the lineup for the long term. Still, the team's timetable gives Borgen a window to return for some games before the season ends May 8.
The Sabres are now down three defenseman.
McCabe vowed to return to the NHL despite the severity of his situation.
On the road against a strong opponent, the Sabres put a strong effort on the ice Monday, but it didn't matter. They lost to the New York Islanders 3-2 on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's power-play goal with 4:52 left.