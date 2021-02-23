 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sabres Notebook: Borgen joins McCabe on injured list, Bryson debuts
0 comments

Sabres Notebook: Borgen joins McCabe on injured list, Bryson debuts

Support this work for $1 a month
Rochester Americans hockey

Rochester's Jacob Bryson skates with the puck against the Utica Comets during the first period at the Blue Cross Arena on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

 NEWARK, N.J. – Another day, another Buffalo Sabres defenseman headed for surgery.

One day after the Sabres got the news they expected that veteran Jake McCabe's season was over due to a serious knee injury, the team was stunned to learn that rookie Will Borgen will be out 6-8 weeks after surgery for a fractured forearm suffered here Saturday.

Jacob Bryson, the club's fourth-round pick in 2017, made his NHL debut in Borgen's place and was paired with veteran Colin Miller.

Borgen, 24, suffered the injury while blocking a shot on the penalty kill during the 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Coach Ralph Krueger initially termed the injury as day-to-day and held out hope that Borgen would only miss Monday's game on Long Island.

But a further evaluation revealed the break and Borgen is now out of the lineup for the long term. Still, the team's timetable gives Borgen a window to return for some games before the season ends May 8.

"Absolute shock. What courage that kid had," Krueger said before Tuesday's rematch against the Devils. "He broke his arm the end of the first period, played two more and as a result because he played it was doubtful it was broken. It's so disappointing when you look at the opportunity that was on the table now (with Jake McCabe and Rasmus Ristolainen both out)."

The Sabres entered the game down three defensemen, with McCabe, Borgen and Rasmus Ristolainen (Covid-19) all out of the lineup.

McCabe, who was also injured Saturday and will need surgery for ligament damage, tweeted his thanks to the organization and its fans Tuesday morning.

"Although it’s been an extremely difficult few days, I have been overwhelmed with the amount of support and well wishes from my family, friends, @BuffaloSabres organization and the Buffalo community," McCabe wrote. "I greatly appreciate it and I know my best hockey is yet to come."

McCabe ended the tweet with the pumped-up emoji, but the 27-year-old has a lot of work ahead of him.

The team's alternate captain suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus during the collision with New Jersey captain Nico Hischier in the third period of the Sabres' 3-2 win.

The Sabres estimated McCabe would be out for 6-8 months, and it is thus possible that he will not be involved in training camp for next season. As a pending unrestricted free agent, it is unlikely a team would sign McCabe until it has better clarity on his rehab of the injury.

Bryson's call

Bryson was Buffalo's fourth-round pick in 2017 out of Providence, and played in the 2019 NCAA Frozen Four in KeyBank Center. He was called up from the taxi squad and said General Manager Kevyn Adams gave him the heads-up at breakfast Tuesday morning that he might get in the lineup.

"I've waited a long time for this to happen," said Bryson, who took the rookie solo lap leading the team out for warmups. "The taxi squad has been beneficial. It's been a good experience coming up and down and I think our team in 'Roch' is very good. We've had a lot of good games there so far (going 4-1)."

"Jacob was clearly our strongest defenseman in Rochester the latter part of the season last year," Krueger said. "We really enjoyed the development and what he's done thus far, he's definitely been the leader of the defensive corps. ... It just felt right to inject him and give him his first National Hockey League game. He's just earned that, deserved that."

Ten years ago Tuesday

The game was the 10th anniversary of the 4-1 win over Atlanta in then-HSBC Arena that marked the first game of Terry Pegula's ownership. The night is most remembered for the pregame ceremony introducing Pegula to the crowd that featured the surprise appearance of The French Connection skating out from the Zamboni entrance to greet the new owner.

It was the last major public appearance for Connection left winger Rick Martin, who died less than a month later while driving near his Clarence home.

The Sabres entered Tuesday's game with a record of 281-355-94 under Pegula – last in the NHL in that period in wins, losses, points (656) and points percentage (.449).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Arttu Ruotsalainen skates at Sabres training camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News