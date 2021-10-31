Sabres Notebook: Big weekend for Alex Iafallo capped by game-winning goal

Some California dreamin' gives Sabres first chance at team bonding since the pandemic "We're starting to mesh really well off the ice. And I think that's really going to help us and it's definitely going to continue," alternate captain Kyle Okposo said.

"I see Al being one of our best players all year in a lot of different situations," McLellan said. "You really have to follow his game closely. ... He shows up in way, way more positive clips that negative."

Iafallo, who has played mostly with veteran Anze Kopitar in recent seasons, has new linemates now in Adrian Kempe and Phil Danault, who left Montreal for a six-year, $33 million contract in LA.

"He's a great addition," Iafallo said of Danault. "He's playing big minutes in all situations you want, and it's been fun playing with him and learning from him. He's very aggressive."

Iafallo signed a four-year, $16 million contract extension with the Kings in April. A Wednesday matchup with St. Louis will mark the 300th NHL game for the 27-year-old.

"For sure a different stage of the career," he said. "But at the same time, I've got to do my job, and now it's being a leader and helping young guys, helping the team win. Doing little things and keep doing my job to keep pushing the team to get better."

Eyeing an LA Super Bowl

Iafallo said he had an aunt and some cousins coming into town for Sunday's game. He also has an eye on the Super Bowl here in Feburary at SoFi Stadium, just 12 miles down the freeway from Staples Center.