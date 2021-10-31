Sabres Notebook: Big weekend for Alex Iafallo capped by game-winning goal

LOS ANGELES – Eden native Alex Iafallo entered the weekend with just one goal for the Los Angeles Kings. But he wasn't pressing. Coach Todd McLellan said Iafallo was doing plenty of other things.
Eden native Alex Iafallo had the last laugh against his hometown team, scoring the tiebreaking goal with 6:19 left to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 win over Buffalo in Staples Center.
Then Iafallo started scoring. He tallied twice in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montreal and then had one of the biggest goals of his career Sunday, the game-winner with 6:19 left that allowed the Kings to rally from a 2-0 deficit and beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2.
Iafallo beat Jacob Bryson to the spot down low, took a pass from defenseman Toby Bjornfot and beat Dustin Tokarski with a quick shot. Iafallo had a game-high six shots on goal and his goal was the first against his hometown team in seven career games.
Iafallo tied a career high with three points against Montreal. In an 0-5-1 rut going into that game, the Kings emerged with a clutch four points out of their weekend back-to-back.
"I'm just trying to get to good spots and play each zone as well as I can, try to help the team in a lot of areas," Iafallo told The Buffalo News in a previous conversation over the weekend. "Penalty kill, blocking shots, whatever it is. And sure, you're trying to score goals and get a bunch of shots on net and try to create offense, too. I'm just trying to do a lot to keep my game going higher and higher.
"We're starting to mesh really well off the ice. And I think that's really going to help us and it's definitely going to continue," alternate captain Kyle Okposo said.
"I see Al being one of our best players all year in a lot of different situations," McLellan said. "You really have to follow his game closely. ... He shows up in way, way more positive clips that negative."
Iafallo, who has played mostly with veteran Anze Kopitar in recent seasons, has new linemates now in Adrian Kempe and Phil Danault, who left Montreal for a six-year, $33 million contract in LA.
"He's a great addition," Iafallo said of Danault. "He's playing big minutes in all situations you want, and it's been fun playing with him and learning from him. He's very aggressive."
Iafallo signed a four-year, $16 million contract extension with the Kings in April. A Wednesday matchup with St. Louis will mark the 300th NHL game for the 27-year-old.
"For sure a different stage of the career," he said. "But at the same time, I've got to do my job, and now it's being a leader and helping young guys, helping the team win. Doing little things and keep doing my job to keep pushing the team to get better."
The Sabres did not win a game in 3-on-3 last season, with the four wins in their 4-7 record post-regulation all coming in shootouts.
Eyeing an LA Super Bowl
Iafallo said he had an aunt and some cousins coming into town for Sunday's game. He also has an eye on the Super Bowl here in Feburary at SoFi Stadium, just 12 miles down the freeway from Staples Center.
"Gotta go with 'Go Bills.' That's all I can say," he said. "If the Bills can make it, I'm going for sure. It will be during (Olympic) break, so I have to make that one if the Bills are in."
Covid-19 concerns growing
The Sabres headed to San Jose after Sunday's game and there was no update from the Sharks on Sunday about the status of their Covid-19-ravaged lineup.
Seven San Jose players – including top defensemen Erik Karlsson and Marc-Edouard Vlasic – and coach Bob Boughner entered Covid-19 protocol and missed Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Winnipeg. Veteran Logan Couture also missed Saturday's game with what the team termed a non-Covid-19 illness. The Sharks were off Sunday.
San Jose's AHL team had its game against Stockton postponed Sunday by what the AHL termed "roster constraints affecting the San Jose Barracuda resulting from league COVID-19 protocols."
Meanwhile, the Kings were surprised to learn just before faceoff Sunday that forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Gabe Vilardi were entered into Covid-19 protocol and could not play against the Sabres.
Buffalo coach Don Granato admitted the threat of the virus remains in the back of everyone's mind, even on a road trip where team bonding is at the forefront. Prior to the game, in fact, Granato said Covid-19 remains "nerve-wracking" for all coaches. The continued news was sobering to the Sabres coach.
"It does seem like it's escalating all around us," Granato said. "So it is the way we're all living at this point and we've all adjusted to it, and it looks like we're all gonna have to keep adjusting to it. I don't know what to tell you on how I feel. I'm not sure how I feel on it. It's just obviously a very delicate situation."