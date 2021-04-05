Sabres Notebook: Arttu Ruotsalainen gets the call, now waits for his chance

"I'm a pretty good learner, I learn pretty quick," said Ruotsalainen, who added he's felt good making the adjustment to the smaller North American ice surfaces. "It takes maybe a couple games, but after that I felt pretty good."

Ruotsalainen said he's been happy with his work in the defensive zone and on the penalty kill in Rochester as well.

"It's hard. You come over here and you obviously want to go right to the NHL, but it's a tough road," said Sabres forward Steven Fogarty, who was the Amerks' captain. "And I think he handled it well going down there and just approached every day as another day to earn an opportunity up here. So you see the numbers he's been putting up and the consistency and the amount of ice time in different situations he's playing down there. So I'm excited to see him up here."

Fogarty had several chances to play on Rutosalainen's wing in Rochester.

"He's a good distributor. He can find little pockets," Fogarty said. "I think he generates a lot because maybe teams see he's got that lethal shot, so it opens up things for his linemates. He's not only putting up goals but putting up assists down there."

Cozens, Borgen back skating