EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – Coaches banged their sticks against the boards as the Buffalo Sabres sprinted around the perimeter of the ice Tuesday afternoon at Toyota Sports Performance Center.

There were no expressions of misery on the Sabres’ faces as they grinded through another exhaustive practice. Any lingering frustration from a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings appeared to be gone.

There were moments of intense competition, particularly during the physical 5-on-5 drills, and camaraderie. The Sabres enjoy practicing, no matter how long and difficult the on-ice session. Following their coach’s advice, they were determined to work their way out of a four-game winless streak that’s stalled their progress in the playoff chase.

The most experienced players on the roster are urging the youngest in the group to not ride the rollercoaster of emotions. Nothing can change past results, so the Sabres’ focus was on preparing for their game Wednesday night in Anaheim against the Ducks.

“We've still got a lot of games,” said center Tage Thompson. “It's a big push here, obviously. Every game counts, and we need points, but I think when you hold on to losses and you let them kind of dictate how you're gonna play in the future, that's not something you want. And I think we’ve got a good opportunity to respond tomorrow and the rest of this road trip. So, it's just one of those things where you’ve got to park it and move on.”

Players and coaches were disappointed by the way frustration turned one goal against into an insurmountable deficit Monday night in Los Angeles. The loss wasn’t the result of a lackluster effort, though. The Sabres defended well at 5-on-5. They possessed the puck enough in the first period to draw two penalties, and one early goal would have forced the Kings to abandon certain aspects of their defensive game plan. The game was lost on special teams.

Los Angeles scored twice on the power play and once shorthanded.

Still, Sabres coach Don Granato didn’t want to roll with the same lines that started the game Monday. Thompson centered Tuch and Jeff Skinner at practice again Tuesday, while Dylan Cozens was between Victor Olofsson and JJ Peterka. Jack Quinn was at right wing next to Peyton Krebs and Casey Mittelstadt. Tyson Jost got reunited with Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons.

The defense groups also changed for the first time in a while. Mattias Samuelsson was paired with Owen Power, while Rasmus Dahlin got back with his old partner Henri Jokiharju. The new configurations ran through physical, fast-paced drills with an emphasis on breakouts, forechecking, defending and creating chances.

It wasn’t long ago that the Sabres were the highest-scoring team in the NHL. They’ve had issues generating offense recently with three or fewer goals in six of their last seven games. For much of the roster, this is the first time they’ve dealt with expectations. Tuch, who experienced long playoff runs in Vegas, emphasized the importance of focusing on the present rather than the past or future.

“Through the race and into the playoffs, that's how teams are able to do it year after year after year,” he said. “It's not looking too far ahead. It's not trying to compete with these expectations each and every day. You have to come in and you have to worry about the day that you're living in currently and you have to be the best that you can be that day. Not looking too far ahead really helps.

"And that's what makes teams like Tampa and Pittsburgh and Colorado and all these teams so good is each every day, they don't know what the outcome of the game is gonna be, but they're gonna gonna work, they're gonna play like they know how to play each and every day. And they're not gonna go through long stretches of down. They're gonna have a misstep up here or there, but they're gonna continue to build and continue to try to press and get better every day.”

The Sabres need to fix their special teams. Some of their issues stem from rarely practicing during January when they had 15 games in 28 days. Managing workload came at a cost. Finally, Granato and his staff have time to implement adjustments between games.

The Sabres ran through power play and penalty kill drills at the tail-end of practice. There were moments of frustration because the Sabres know they’re capable of more. Skinner slammed his stick after passing the puck into traffic. Thompson did the same when a repetition ended with an unsuccessful shot on goal. They’re 6 for 44 over their last 15 games. It’s apparent that teams are determined to eliminate Thompson as a passing option for Dahlin and Cozens.

“I think, obviously, they're taking me away a little bit, and I think we've just got to do a better job of simplifying,” Thompson said. “I think we're trying to force things, maybe things that aren't there. And I think we just should get rebounds, make the PK run, get them tired. That's when we get our looks, and our seams will open up.”

Rotation continues

Eric Comrie spent most of his childhood in the Los Angeles area and skated at the Kings’ practice facility in El Segundo, where, as a kid, he was the starting goalie on one of the top pee-wee hockey teams in North America.

Comrie, now 27, chuckled as he recalled how much the rink has changed since his time in the area. The trip to California gave him an opportunity to visit with friends and family, but it also appears that he’s in line to make another start for the Sabres.

Comrie manned his own net at practice Tuesday, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Craig Anderson split repetitions at the other end of the ice. If Comrie is in goal against the Ducks, it will be his first start since he helped the Sabres to a win in Winnipeg before the break on Jan. 26.

“I think they're doing the best they can, really,” Comrie said of the three-goalie rotation. “You can only do so much, and Upie started playing great when I got hurt. He was playing so good that you've gotta keep him up here, so it's awesome for him. I'm really happy for him. ... For a while there, Upie was hot, and we were playing him every, single game and we were winning. I think it's just about getting a guy that's hot and running him a little bit. They're doing a great job with it.”

Levi’s success

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams and the coaching staff watched on television Monday night as goalie prospect Devon Levi made 32 saves in Northeastern’s shootout win to capture the Beanpot championship in Boston.

Terry Pegula, the Sabres’ owner, also watched Levi from afar and associate general manager Jason Karmanos was in TD Garden to witness the 21-year-old’s latest clutch performance. Levi was named the tournament MVP.

“It was more of the same that we’ve seen from Devon over the last couple of years,” said Adams. “Gets you more excited, for sure.”