Sabres Notebook: 'All's under control' after injured Jack Eichel misses practice

Randy Sexton, one of two former assistant general managers with the Buffalo Sabres under Jason Botterill, was hired by the Minnesota Wild as a senior advisor Friday.

Sexton, who also served as general manager for the Rochester Americans, was one of 22 hockey operations employees fired by the Sabres in June. He had two years left on his contract and was among Botterill's first hires three years earlier. Sexton will now advise Wild general Manager Bill Guerin. Sexton received a two-year contract extension from the Sabres last February.