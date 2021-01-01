Sabres Notebook: 'All's under control' after injured Jack Eichel misses practice

Less than 20 minutes before their first training camp practice of the season, the Buffalo Sabres started the new year by announcing some bad news: Their captain is injured.
Jack Eichel missed Friday's practice with an upper-body injury sustained in training and is listed as day to day. Eichel, the team's No. 1 center, is expected to be on a line with newcomer Taylor Hall.
"All's under control," coach Ralph Krueger said after Friday's session. "Jack's day to day, he will be fine. We we are being just cautious in the process. But we expect Jack here next couple of days."
Meanwhile, goaltender Linus Ullmark missed the practice while he is quarantining due to an immigration issue. The team said it expects Ullmark, its likely No. 1 goalie, to be on the ice "in the coming days."
"He's had a tremendous preparation," Krueger said. "There was a stall in the immigration process but he's in Buffalo and we just need to follow the proper processes. But it's part of the advantage of having a few days extra.
"It's important that we integrate people, whether it's Jack when he's right, or Linus. We expected possible complications and we had one there but everybody is in a good space, and we're interacting with them. And we're communicating with them as we are with everybody. So no need for panic for sure."
With Eichel out, Casey Mittelstadt and tryout center Riley Sheahan skated on the top line between Hall and Victor Olofsson.
And we have line rushes at Sabres training camp, minus Eichel:Hall-Mittelstadt-OlofssonSkinner-Staal-ReinhartGirgensons-Eakin-OkposoRieder-Lazar-ThompsonSheahan also filling in for Eichel.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) January 1, 2021
Olofsson’s move
Olofsson’s move to right wing appears to be permanent. The 25-year-old skated there Friday and seemed to be a perfect fit with Hall, as the two connected on a number of impressive plays during practice.
Hall set up Olofsson for multiple one-timer goals, as the two seemed to develop instant chemistry. Olofsson played right wing briefly late last season, but he has spent the bulk of his first two professional seasons in North America on the left side. Krueger expressed confidence that this will be a seamless transition for Olofsson, who scored 20 goals as a rookie despite missing 15 games with an ankle injury.
“In our systems, players interchange in their positions quite a bit, so for a player as intelligent as Oli it’s not going to be an issue at all,” said Krueger. “In the d-zone, yes, sometimes you’re challenged with rims, but his skill level and you can see his foot speed is back to where it was before he had his ankle injury last year and I just think the interchanging that will be possible with Taylor Hall will put them both in one-timer scoring positions. A couple times today Oli nailed a few under the crossbar and we’re hoping to see a little more of that 5 on 5 with him coming down the right wall.”
Day two
The Sabres’ second training camp practice will again feature two groups, with the first taking the ice from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the second from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The second group features two goalies (Dustin Tokarski and Michael Houser) and the following 10 skaters: Rasmus Asplund, Brandon Biro, Steven Fogarty, Brett Murray, Andrew Oglevie, C.J. Smith, Will Borgen, Jacob Bryson, Casey Fitzgerald and Mattias Samuelsson.
Rochester coach Seth Appert is running each practice for the second group. All training camp practices are closed to the public.
Sexton joins Wild
Randy Sexton, one of two former assistant general managers with the Buffalo Sabres under Jason Botterill, was hired by the Minnesota Wild as a senior advisor Friday.
Sexton, who also served as general manager for the Rochester Americans, was one of 22 hockey operations employees fired by the Sabres in June. He had two years left on his contract and was among Botterill's first hires three years earlier. Sexton will now advise Wild general Manager Bill Guerin. Sexton received a two-year contract extension from the Sabres last February.