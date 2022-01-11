Sabres notebook: Alex Tuch, Kyle Okposo nearing return after Covid-19 absence

Tuch told reporters following the optional morning skate that he was asymptomatic after testing positive for the virus, but he wasn’t able to work out much during his period of isolation. He entered protocol Jan. 4, one day after Okposo, whom he sits next to in the Sabres’ dressing room.

In three games with the Sabres, Tuch recorded one goal and two assists with four shots on goal while averaging 17:08 of ice time. He was a significant addition to a lineup that’s been without top-six center Casey Mittelstadt for much of the season, but he wasn’t in for long.

“It is what it is,” said Tuch. “A lot of guys are going through it in the league. A lot of people are going through it in the world today. I went almost a full two years without. I had no symptoms. It wasn’t that bad. It was just quarantining and sitting isolated was probably the hardest part about it. You know what, I feel OK coming out of it. I had a good skate this morning and I just want to get back to work.”

Okposo, meanwhile, is on pace for 34 assists and 51 assists, both of which would be his highest totals since 2015-16.

On the mend