Sabres Notebook: Alex Tuch hits practice ice, relives suite night with The Dominator

"I loved that part because he's out of the game for 20 or so years now and he still just loves watching it, loves being a part of it and likes learning. It's a lot of fun to see a guy that's that far out of the game and he just still loves it. So that's something that really just shined for me."

Tuch shined on Monday as he joined his teammates on the ice for the first time, taking part in their morning skate in a non-contact role prior to the game against Seattle. He went through a bevy of team and individual drills, showing no issues with the shoulder he had surgically repaired in July.

"Just bring a little bit of positive energy in the room and today it was on the ice," Tuch said of his current goals. "Get to know guys and just try to find my way into the team. It's tough not being able to go into battle with them every night. Probably the hardest part, honestly. This team has been unbelievable bringing me in and making me one of the guys, that's for sure."

The Sabres say Tuch is still weeks away from a return to the lineup, but coach Don Granato admitted he's already taken a few moments to plot out forward lines in his head that include the winger acquired from Las Vegas in the Jack Eichel trade on Nov. 4.