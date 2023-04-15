Alex Tuch needed only 17 days to return from a lower-body injury that doctors forecasted would require four to six weeks of rest.

Tuch, the Buffalo Sabres' game-changing winger, healed faster than expected and played the final 17 games of the season, totaling eight goals and 17 points to help the club come within two points of breaking the franchise's playoff drought.

"There was no extra issues with it and through everyone’s risk management, they allowed me to play," Tuch told reporters following his exit meetings Saturday in KeyBank Center. "To go into battle with these guys, it was a no-brainer for me."

Tuch's offseason won't begin for another several weeks, though. Tuch, 26, revealed that he and his younger brother, Luke, 21, will play for Team USA at the IIHF World Championship in Latvia next month. As a junior at Boston University, Luke led the Terriers to the Frozen Four this month. He was a second-round draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2020.

How Luke Tuch's path to college hockey wound through Western New York and to the Frozen Four Luke Tuch left his hometown of Baldwinsville right around the time his friends were in their first years of high school. He joined the Buffalo Junior Sabres with the goal of making the U.S. National Team Development Program.

Luke spent one year with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres before following in Alex's footsteps to the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. This will be their first time skating on the same team. Many in their hometown of Baldwinsville will have a reason to stay up late to watch the tournament, which will be held May 12-28 in Latvia's capital city, Riga.

"That's something that I’m really proud to say is this is going to be the first time that my brother and I are going to play on the same hockey team together," said Alex, who set career highs in goals (35) and points (78) this season. "We’re six years apart. We’re very close, but who knows if we’ll ever be able to do it again, so the opportunity presented itself and I had to jump at it, honestly. To wear the USA logo is always something that’s been really special to me in the past and it’s going to continue to be really special for me and I’m going to try to make the country proud."

Other updates

Sabres winger Zemgus Girgensons informed Team Latvia that he is unable to represent his home country at the tournament next month because of "bumps and bruises" that require recovery.

An unrestricted free agent this summer, Girgensons also confirmed that he wants to return to the Sabres next season but acknowledged it will be a business decision for both sides.

Jeff Skinner was asked to play for Team Canada at the tournament but has yet to make a decision, while Rasmus Dahlin sounded like he's leaning toward declining his invite to represent Sweden because of multiple injuries he played through late in the season.

Dahlin is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Sabres on July 1, but he told reporters that he hasn't given any thought to the possibility.

Making a case

Tyson Jost hopes he found a long-term home in Buffalo.

Claimed off waivers in November, Jost had seven goals and 22 points in 53 games with the Sabres. There's uncertainty surrounding his status with the team, though. Jost is a pending restricted free agent and it's no secret the club has prospects pushing to reach the NHL.

Jost, who was drafted 10th overall by Colorado in 2016, told his bosses that he wants to be back.

"It's stressful for sure, but I've definitely loved my time in Buffalo here and it's been amazing. I couldn't have asked for things to work out any better. I'm really, really happy that I ended up here. I had a great exit meeting with all the coaches, the general manager and stuff like that, and I just stressed that I really want to be back here and be a part of this team. I see such a bright future."