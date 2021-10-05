Sabres Notebook: After two games in NHL camp, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen sent to Rochester

Luukkonen lost both of his starts in the preseason, posting a 5.08 goals against average and .836 save percentage. He had one solid period in each game, stopping all 18 shots he faced in the first period of a 6-2 loss to Detroit and all nine shots against him in the third period of Monday's 5-3 loss to Columbus in KeyBank Center.

In between, however, he stopped only 24 of 34 shots in the other four periods he played. Luukkonen was in a 5-1 hole after two periods Monday and the Sabres opted to keep him in the game and see how he would respond to the situation.

"I thought it was very progressive, in a progressive way," coach Don Granato said when asked about Luukkonen's camp. "A great camp that was another level of pressure for him to perform. He played (four NHL games) last year. And like most players, like any competitive player, was coming here to earn a spot. And in having that, that burden of going into these games with that, I thought the third period was big for him last night, to come back and fight."

Also sent to Rochester with Luukkonen were AHL all-star defenseman Oksari Laaksonen and forwards Linus Weissbach, Matej Pekar, Ryan MacInnis and Sean Malone, the West Seneca native and Nichols product. The Sabres have to wait for MacInnis and Malone to clear waivers on Wednesday, and they also put defenseman Ethan Prow on waivers later in the day. He's also ticketed for Rochester.

The Amerks opened their training camp Tuesday in Blue Cross Arena. They start their preseason Friday night at Utica and host Syracuse at 3 p.m. Sunday. The regular season opener is Oct. 17 in Utica.

Coming off double hip surgery, Luukkonen played only 14 games in Rochester and four in Buffalo last season. He was 7-5-2, 3.60/.888 with the Amerks and 1-3, 3.88/.906 with the Sabres before his season ended due to a high ankle sprain suffered in a game in Boston.

"He's a young guy with a lot of potential," Granato said. "I think the way he approached camp, and some of the things we tried to do from our side helped him evolve his game even further, one step further. So he's leaving here to go to Rochester to gain more experience, more time in the net, with a lot more experience than he had maybe a couple weeks ago."