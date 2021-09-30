Sabres Notebook: After a wild year in Preds organization, WNYer Sean Malone is back

Malone had five goals and 15 points in 23 games for a Chicago team that finished atop the AHL Central at 21-9-3, but had no playoffs to shoot for.

"Wild," Malone said in succinctly describing the season. "It was good for me because the Carolina coach (Ryan Warfofsky) was our head coach, but he liked me, so I was able to consistently play. He had half and half forwards from each organization. The D and the power play was split, so it was a little bit different.

"We had probably 10 coaches on the ice at a time, but I think we had a lot of young players and just tried to make the most of it. Our team was really good and it was actually a fun year."

Malone played one game for the Sabres at Florida in 2017 after signing his entry-level contract following Harvard's run to the Frozen Four. Almost four years later, he got back to the NHL for one game, collecting an assist for his first point in a Nashville loss to Tampa Bay.