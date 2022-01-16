Sabres Notebook: Aaron Dell to keep a heavy workload in goal

Back to back a bonus

The Sabres are 0-1-2 this year against Detroit, and a loss Monday would leave them winless against the Red Wings for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Buffalo had been 11-2-2 against Detroit the last four seasons.

"I think that's the best possibility we could have, getting back at them right away," said center Tage Thompson. "We have a little unfinished business with them after the way we played the other night. Now's the perfect time to respond."

"We need to be able to measure ourselves. We play a really good game in Nashville and we don't know how to replicate that," Granato said. "And that's the first thing you think of in your head, is that experience or not? When you have a chance to play the same opponent, you have the same gauge. They're not playing anybody in between. And so you know it's a true read."

Around the boards

• Defenseman Jacob Bryson didn't practice Sunday and Granato said he will not play here Monday or Tuesday in Ottawa after suffering an upper-body injury in Saturday's game. Zemgus Girgensons (lower body) did not play Saturday and will also be out Monday.